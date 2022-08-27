This 2004 Ducati 999S Is Mostly Untarnished, Comes With a Few Aftermarket Surprises

Polarizing though its looks may be, no one can say that this machine isn’t one hell of a performer.
Ducati’s 2004 MY 999S obtains its power from a monstrous 998cc Testastretta L-twin, which is home to Weber-Marelli fuel injection technology, four desmodromic valves per cylinder and 11.4:1 compression. Accompanied by a six-speed gearbox with straight-cut gears, the engine will go about delivering 136 liquid-cooled stallions at 9,750 rpm.
When the tacho displays 8,000 revs, a healthy torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) is going to occur at the crankshaft. This force gets channeled to the rear wheel by a chain final drive, making it possible for Bologna’s rocket ship to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 2.9 face-melting ticks.
Featuring a moderate 439-pound (199-kg) dry weight, the 999S could reach a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph) if one were to push it to the limit. You’ll find a trellis frame holding everything in place, and its front end rests on TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks from Ohlins.
Down south, suspension duties are handled by a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage. Whenever the need for stopping power should arise, the Duc will be employing dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs at the front and a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) unit out back. All these rotors are bitten by premium Brembo calipers.
The well-tended 999S pictured in this article’s photo gallery has approximately 15k miles (24,000 km) on the clock, and it carries an array of aftermarket parts installed under previous ownership. These goodies include LeoVince exhaust pipework, a SpeedyMoto open clutch cover, and adjustable control levers, as well as an STM clutch slave cylinder.
As you’re reading this, Ducati’s predator is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will remain listed until Friday, September 2. The current bid of 5,100 bones doesn’t manage to satisfy the reserve, so feel free to submit yours if you’re feeling more generous.
