Numbers-Matching 1971 Triumph Daytona T100R With 4K Miles Is a Genuine Treat

It’s almost as neat as it was half a century ago, but keep in mind that a bit of TLC is still required.
Despite its age and the fact that it’s never been fully restored, this 1971 Triumph Daytona T100R manages to look absolutely delicious! There are, of course, minor signs of oxidation here and there, but you’re definitely not going to notice until you peek up close. In part, the bike’s excellent condition comes as a result of its previous owners not riding it on a frequent basis.
What this means is that you’ll only see about 4,100 miles (6,600 km) on the T100R’s odometer, and there is some minimal refurbishment work we need to consider. Under prior ownership, Meriden’s head-turner saw its fuel tank and both fenders repainted in a metallic-orange base, which is topped with black accents and white pinstripes.
The Daytona received a new clutch and replacement fuel petcocks as of 2017, while its carbs, valves, and ignition timing have all been adjusted a few years later. Triumph’s classic gem is now up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where you can register your bids at no reserve until Tuesday, August 30. Currently, all you’d need to take the lead is a measly 3,000 bucks.
As for its general specs and features, the ‘71 MY Daytona T100R flaunts a 490cc parallel-twin engine that’s paired with a four-speed constant-mesh transmission. The mill is home to dual 26 mm (one-inch) Amal inhales, two valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 9:1. When the crankshaft rotates at about 7,400 rpm, this air-cooled fiend is capable of supplying up to 39 English thoroughbreds.
The powertrain componentry is placed inside a single downtube frame, and suspension-related affairs are carried out by telescopic forks at the front and dual coilover shocks at the rear. Stopping power originates from a twin-leading-shoe drum brake up north and a single-leading-shoe module down south. Finally, the motorcycle’s curb weight is rated at 386 pounds (175 kg).
What this means is that you’ll only see about 4,100 miles (6,600 km) on the T100R’s odometer, and there is some minimal refurbishment work we need to consider. Under prior ownership, Meriden’s head-turner saw its fuel tank and both fenders repainted in a metallic-orange base, which is topped with black accents and white pinstripes.
The Daytona received a new clutch and replacement fuel petcocks as of 2017, while its carbs, valves, and ignition timing have all been adjusted a few years later. Triumph’s classic gem is now up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where you can register your bids at no reserve until Tuesday, August 30. Currently, all you’d need to take the lead is a measly 3,000 bucks.
As for its general specs and features, the ‘71 MY Daytona T100R flaunts a 490cc parallel-twin engine that’s paired with a four-speed constant-mesh transmission. The mill is home to dual 26 mm (one-inch) Amal inhales, two valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 9:1. When the crankshaft rotates at about 7,400 rpm, this air-cooled fiend is capable of supplying up to 39 English thoroughbreds.
The powertrain componentry is placed inside a single downtube frame, and suspension-related affairs are carried out by telescopic forks at the front and dual coilover shocks at the rear. Stopping power originates from a twin-leading-shoe drum brake up north and a single-leading-shoe module down south. Finally, the motorcycle’s curb weight is rated at 386 pounds (175 kg).