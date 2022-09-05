YouTubers Review 2022 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE, Better Value Than a Performance-Packed Mustang

Chevrolet might have dropped the ball with the 2022 Chevy Camaro SS exterior, but fortunately for its target niche – it’s never about beauty. Most drivers who get behind the wheel of the Camaro do it for driving pleasure. The 2022 package offers that and even more with the optional 1LE package. Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes YouTube channel got the chance to review the 2022 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE.
Chevrolet had a tough card to play against its closest competition. The new Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang make better daily drivers. But slap the 1LE package unlocking 455 ponies on a V8, and you’ve got a better track car. Add affordable pricing to that fruit basket, and you have a winner.
That said, it’s hard not to choose the 2022 Chevy Camaro between the three considering its performance and affordable starting price of $38,169.
Default, the 2022 Camaro comes with a turbo four. Optional variants include the 355 hp (360 ps) V6 and the easily attractive 1LE package V8 pushing 455 ponies.
It’s hard not to love the 1LE package. it comes with a few exterior upgrades like additional black accents, pronounced front lip, bigger wheels, and snugger front seats. Still, the most significant enhancements are within.
Under the hood, the 2022 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE packs a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 (same as the Camaro ZL1 1LE), putting down 455 hp (461 ps) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm). All this power is harnessed by a standard six-speed manual transmission (10-speed automatic optional).
For spirited driving, the 1LE package includes a dual-mode exhaust, a limited-slip differential, an upgraded cooling system, better brakes, and an enhanced suspension system.
According to the duo, there’s not a lot to get at the bottom end of the rev meter, but a lot more to smile about at the top end. “it’s nice and decently torquey, but it likes the mid-range, it actually likes to be revved,” Jakub said.
The 2022 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE is geared to be a track car. It’s an excellent-sounding V8 stroker, and its performance personality deserves a thumbs up.
