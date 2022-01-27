YouTuber Tricks Out Subscriber's Civic Si for Free, His Reaction in Priceless

We love to see good automotive samaritans rewarded for their good deeds. So it brings us great pleasure to show you the Smpl Builds YouTube Channel. Why? Because they just took a subscriber's clapped out Honda Civic Si and breathed new life into it free of charge.
You'd think the only place this subscriber's Civic Si was bound to end up was the scrap yard based on how faded and ruined the exterior paint was. As we soon found out, skin deep imperfections can always be ironed out with a fine enough grit sandpaper.
Watching the Smpl Builds team methodically and meticulously disassemble the front fascia and rear spoiler to get into all the nooks and crannies provides a remarkable feeling of satisfaction. This only intensifies as the team breaks out the electric sanders to prep the car for a brand new paint job.
The color of choice is a bright orange metallic that will mask up the ruined previous paint very nicely. The team sands down every visible surface on the exterior of the car before providing a quality paint job that most people would have to pay top dollar to get even a fraction of the results. The end product is a paint job that would be the envy of any Civic Si owner.
But wait! There's more! The team carries on with a full suspension system rebuild with new shocks and struts at all four corners. The build is tied together with a brand new set of alloy wheels and Yokahama all-season tires for a car that rides and handles just as nicely as it looks.
The team makes it clear that they were committing to a $1,200 budget to get everything done. For the results at the end, we wouldn't blame someone for paying three times as much if they were to commission a performance shop to do the same work.
As far as good deeds go, this is up there with some of the best. The look of elation on the owner's face upon seeing his newly tricked-out car well and truly made our day. Check the video down below for the full build.
