You Can Almost Hear Everyone Scream ‘SHAME!’ as This Porsche Cayenne Drives By

Nearly every car wants to be a donk these days. At least that’s the general impression after seeing so many rides on oversized wheels. However, they can’t, because the term is reserved for the 1971-1976 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala solely, with the obvious jacked-up, clown-shoe mods.
So, where do the rest of them fit in? In the vast tuning category, and that’s where this particular Porsche Cayenne lies too. A first-generation car, or crossover if you may, it has received some rather inappropriate aftermarket touches, as the only picture of it shared on Reddit reveals.
The things that stand out the most are the wheels. Probably around 30-ish inches in diameter, they have a gold finish and rather odd pattern that would prevent the brakes from cooling. But that’s alright, you see, because no one in their right mind would do much driving in it, as the modifications and those slim tires have drastically affected comfort.
Before getting in touch with its brash side, which includes that (satin?) light blue look contrasted by the chrome accents, as well as the privacy side and rear windows, it was pretty much like a boat on a choppy sea. And there was nothing wrong with that, because the first-gen Cayenne made for a very comfortable daily cruiser – save for when it broke down and made technicians scratch their heads.
Assembled between 2002 and 2010, this was Porsche’s first-ever crossover, and unsurprisingly, it made use of the VW Group’s PL71 platform. This was also the foundation stone of the era’s Touareg and Audi Q7. From 2010, it was replaced by the second generation, which was eventually retired four years ago, to make room for the third and latest iteration that shares its nuts and bolts not only with the Touareg and Q7, but also with the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.
You can check out the technical details of the Porsche Cayenne here, though not before scrolling up to the image gallery and taking a more detailed look at this ostentatious example.
