1995 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Rendering Mixes in Classic 911 Headlights

Porsche likes to keep one eye on the past and the other pointed towards the future at all times. That's because it has some of the richest, most loyal customers possible. And they're being rewarded with an extreme SUV soon, the Cayenne Turbo GT. 8 photos SUV does have a lot of heritage behind it. But for this rendering, artist TheSketchMonkey decided to look even further back and create a 1995 version of the famous SUV.



In 2019, Porsche sold about 90,000 of these luxury sports off-roaders. The total passed 1 million in the fall of 2020. But where did it all start? In the 1990s, when Porsche was in trouble. 1992 was the worst sales year in company history. Borrowing parts from the 911, the Boxster managed to stabilize the company, but a 3rd product line was being considered.



China and America offered the largest sales potential, but buyers there primarily wanted 4-seaters. The Cayenne was developed with Volkswagen, which reduced the financial risk for Porsche. It came out in 2002 and quickly became a top seller for the company.



We know some of you don't like the way the Cayenne Coupe looks or disliked the design of the SUV from the beginning. So for his rendering, the artist covers it in a glazing nobody can refute, the Porsche 911, an older version, to be precise.



Despite what you might think, this isn't a case of slapping the front end of a 911 onto the Cayenne Turbo GT. Most of the front bumper is digitally "painted" in by hand, with some interesting, round grille openings being added. It kind of reminds me of the



The only problem we have with this rendering is that the resolution of the 993 elements is too low. Maybe TheSketchMonkey should have spent less time venting about the GLE Coupe and X6.



Seeing this extreme machine doing donuts and sliding its tail in the official videos reminded us of the 1st-gen Cayenne. A 2009 model in GTS trim with a manual gearbox was a real German hooligan. And that just shows you the Audi RS2 Avant , which was produced in 1995 with a lot of Porsche help. And then in comes the hood and fenders of a 993 Turbo, followed by some really old wheels and round door mirrors.