Original Porsche Cayenne Isn't That Old, Yet Unique Classic Builds Are Here

In production since 2002, the Porsche Cayenne nameplate hasn’t even celebrated its 20th anniversary just yet, but that won’t stop the German automaker from enticing first-generation customers into creating bespoke one-offs to turn the SUV into a cult classic. That, and much more, as the company has announced it is expanding the reach of its Exclusive Manufaktur, Tequipment, and Classic divisions.

