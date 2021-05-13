Original Porsche Cayenne Isn't That Old, Yet Unique Classic Builds Are Here

In production since 2002, the Porsche Cayenne nameplate hasn’t even celebrated its 20th anniversary just yet, but that won’t stop the German automaker from enticing first-generation customers into creating bespoke one-offs to turn the SUV into a cult classic. That, and much more, as the company has announced it is expanding the reach of its Exclusive Manufaktur, Tequipment, and Classic divisions.
With so many fans, huge prices, a massive heritage, and iconic levels of craftsmanship, it’s no wonder Porsche has developed a knack for extracting the essence in “meeting personal customer wishes.” And will continue to do so as it improves these three business units.
It’s quite simple, actually, because the company is expanding the range of products and services to better cater to the one-percenters that have the cash and also the will to spend it on various and sometimes outlandish individualization options.
For example, Porsche has just announced a wider range of options for the individual parts directly available in the traditional configurator and the introduction of a Performance Parts range not just for new vehicles, but also for used and already classic creations.
Better yet, there’s something called the Co-Creation strategy, which is basically bringing back to life the renowned Sonderwunsch (special request) program from the 1970s and updating it for the 21st century. Thus, it enables customers to co-design their dream Porsche while the company handles all the nagging little technical details.
Interestingly, Porsche Classic is moving beyond the current focus on spare parts and factory restorations, effectively becoming a lifestyle brand of its own. It will offer “new developments with a historical reference,” performance parts, and even lifestyle products for both young and old classic cars.
As an example of its new-found abilities, Porsche Classic presents two prototypes based on the original Cayenne SUV, signaling its foray into upcoming personalization options that will also focus on the outdoor and off-road sectors.
