World's Shortest International Flight Takes 10 Minutes, Lands in a Celebrity Favorite Spot

The world’s shortest international commercial flight takes less than ten minutes. Yes, you’ve read that right. It's an international destination flight in the Caribbeans, Anguilla, and Sint Maarten, and it takes about eight minutes.
Around the world, there are several flights that take less than ten minutes – the one from Westray to Papa Westray in Scotland, UK, for example. Initially scheduled for 90 seconds, the actual flying time takes around 53 seconds.
But this one, between the Caribbean islands of Anguilla and Sint Maarten, is the world’s shortest international commercial flight.
The trip to the small island is charted by Anguilla Air Services, and there’s no in-flight service or business class. In fact, there’s barely enough time to get to the altitude required. And, probably, you might have to keep your seatbelt fastened the entire time.
You can get there on a high-wing cantilever monoplane, which is comparable to a small business jet. It’s powered by two turbocharged, fuel-injected Lycoming Motors TSI0-520VB engines, each delivering 325 horsepower, to a total of 650 horsepower. This helps the monoplane have a cruise speed of 138 mph (222 kph), which is less than many cars out there. It has a range of 720 nm (829 mi / 1333 km). The jet goes as high as 10,000 ft and it’s perfect for short flights. Up to nine passengers with luggage can get on board.
Anguilla, which is a British Overseas Territory, can pride itself on 33 white beaches, although it’s only 16 mi (26 km) long and has a width of 3.5 miles (5.6 km). Sint Maarten (also known as Saint Martin) is only 4.5 mi (7.2 km) away at its closest point. The flight starts at Saint Martin’s airport, Princess Juliana International Airport, and it doesn’t fly higher than 1,000 ft until reaching Clayton J. Lloyd International in only mere minutes.
And the island is also a star-studded destination. A favorite for the likes of LeBron James, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, or Justin Bieber, it's the place where a lot of famous names go when they need to recharge. Of course, they don’t normally fly commercial, and they get there from destinations that are further away. In fact, in peak season, the tarmac at the small airport in Anguilla is filled with private jets.
But this one, between the Caribbean islands of Anguilla and Sint Maarten, is the world’s shortest international commercial flight.
The trip to the small island is charted by Anguilla Air Services, and there’s no in-flight service or business class. In fact, there’s barely enough time to get to the altitude required. And, probably, you might have to keep your seatbelt fastened the entire time.
You can get there on a high-wing cantilever monoplane, which is comparable to a small business jet. It’s powered by two turbocharged, fuel-injected Lycoming Motors TSI0-520VB engines, each delivering 325 horsepower, to a total of 650 horsepower. This helps the monoplane have a cruise speed of 138 mph (222 kph), which is less than many cars out there. It has a range of 720 nm (829 mi / 1333 km). The jet goes as high as 10,000 ft and it’s perfect for short flights. Up to nine passengers with luggage can get on board.
Anguilla, which is a British Overseas Territory, can pride itself on 33 white beaches, although it’s only 16 mi (26 km) long and has a width of 3.5 miles (5.6 km). Sint Maarten (also known as Saint Martin) is only 4.5 mi (7.2 km) away at its closest point. The flight starts at Saint Martin’s airport, Princess Juliana International Airport, and it doesn’t fly higher than 1,000 ft until reaching Clayton J. Lloyd International in only mere minutes.
And the island is also a star-studded destination. A favorite for the likes of LeBron James, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, or Justin Bieber, it's the place where a lot of famous names go when they need to recharge. Of course, they don’t normally fly commercial, and they get there from destinations that are further away. In fact, in peak season, the tarmac at the small airport in Anguilla is filled with private jets.