Meek Mill Switches Two Private Jets Flights and a Helicopter in Under 24 Hours

Meek Mill is a frequent flier of private jets and helicopters. Just a couple of months ago, he showed his followers that he took a private helicopter with fellow rapper Lil Baby before boarding a yacht and enjoying himself on vacation.This time, he didn’t go on vacation, but he did take more flights than regular people do in a short amount of time. First, he shared a picture from his bed on a jet on February 20, which he said was the “start of my day,” and proceeded to share some pictures of clouds from the plane.Later the same day, he headed to a medium-sized helicopter with the registration number N223KR, which is a 2013 AgustaWestland Philadelphia AW139 Rotorcraft . It’s powered by two P&W Canada PT6C-67C turboshaft engines, putting out 1679 horsepower. Inside, there are seats enough for up to 15 passengers over three rows of five, and it’s flown by a crew of two pilots. According to FlyAware , the helicopter is owned by a Bank of Utah Trustee (Salt Lake City, UT).Meek Mill's first destination was Cleveland, where he attended the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.Second, after the game, he hopped on yet another private jet, to a different destination. This comes just a few days after the rapper performed at the luxurious rooftop venue of the Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on February 18. He had previously confirmed the performance with a tweet on February 10, writing, “Yea I’m coming to Dubai.”He didn’t share much about his jet back then, but one can assume he didn’t fly commercially to Dubai, UAE, either.