Meek Mill Switches Two Private Jets Flights and a Helicopter in Under 24 Hours

Celebrities usually opt for private jets when they need to attend more events in a short time span, and Meek Mill is no different, catching two flights on private jets, and a helicopter in under 24 hours.
Meek Mill is a frequent flier of private jets and helicopters. Just a couple of months ago, he showed his followers that he took a private helicopter with fellow rapper Lil Baby before boarding a yacht and enjoying himself on vacation.
This time, he didn’t go on vacation, but he did take more flights than regular people do in a short amount of time. First, he shared a picture from his bed on a jet on February 20, which he said was the “start of my day,” and proceeded to share some pictures of clouds from the plane.
Later the same day, he headed to a medium-sized helicopter with the registration number N223KR, which is a 2013 AgustaWestland Philadelphia AW139 Rotorcraft. It’s powered by two P&W Canada PT6C-67C turboshaft engines, putting out 1679 horsepower. Inside, there are seats enough for up to 15 passengers over three rows of five, and it’s flown by a crew of two pilots. According to FlyAware, the helicopter is owned by a Bank of Utah Trustee (Salt Lake City, UT).
Meek Mill's first destination was Cleveland, where he attended the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Second, after the game, he hopped on yet another private jet, to a different destination. This comes just a few days after the rapper performed at the luxurious rooftop venue of the Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on February 18. He had previously confirmed the performance with a tweet on February 10, writing, “Yea I’m coming to Dubai.”
He didn’t share much about his jet back then, but one can assume he didn’t fly commercially to Dubai, UAE, either.
This time, he didn’t go on vacation, but he did take more flights than regular people do in a short amount of time. First, he shared a picture from his bed on a jet on February 20, which he said was the “start of my day,” and proceeded to share some pictures of clouds from the plane.
Later the same day, he headed to a medium-sized helicopter with the registration number N223KR, which is a 2013 AgustaWestland Philadelphia AW139 Rotorcraft. It’s powered by two P&W Canada PT6C-67C turboshaft engines, putting out 1679 horsepower. Inside, there are seats enough for up to 15 passengers over three rows of five, and it’s flown by a crew of two pilots. According to FlyAware, the helicopter is owned by a Bank of Utah Trustee (Salt Lake City, UT).
Meek Mill's first destination was Cleveland, where he attended the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Second, after the game, he hopped on yet another private jet, to a different destination. This comes just a few days after the rapper performed at the luxurious rooftop venue of the Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on February 18. He had previously confirmed the performance with a tweet on February 10, writing, “Yea I’m coming to Dubai.”
He didn’t share much about his jet back then, but one can assume he didn’t fly commercially to Dubai, UAE, either.