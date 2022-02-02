Verijet Proves That Private Jet Travel Can Blend Luxury With Sustainability

Luxury travel has been traditionally associated with a lack of concern for environmental issues, in the favor of performance and a passenger-centered philosophy. But that’s all changing now, as customers and transportation providers are becoming more aware of and more involved in environmental protection. One of the sectors that have been taking some important steps in this direction is private jet travel.
Operating in the South East and West Coast regions of the U.S., private jet operator Verijet brings several exciting innovations to regional travel. Its exclusive SF50 Vision Jets are described as being the safest, quietest, and most comfortable jets in their class, also providing excellent fuel efficiency. Built with a carbon fiber fuselage, they boast the largest cabin in this category, where passengers can enjoy not only more headroom, but also panoramic windows, for an increased feeling of spaciousness.
In terms of sustainability, the Vision Jet claims to burn only a quarter of the fuel that similar light jets require. According to the airline, this leads to one ton of CO2 being saved per hour, while operating, compared to other light jets. Plus, it’s the only light jet in its class that can burn biofuel. In 2021, Verijet partnered with 4Air, a sustainability rating program that awarded the airline a bronze rating, the equivalent of 100% carbon neutral operations.
The 4Air company, which we’ve talked about previously, introduced an innovative framework that enables private jet owners or operators to commit to a customized sustainability program, based on progressive levels. This helps everyone in the private jet sector contribute in a real, measurable way, to reduce the carbon footprint. Plus, the company launched an interactive SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) map, the first of its kind, so that business jet owners can detect SAF availability easier, regardless of the provider.
Having launched only two years ago, Verijet has already been successful enough that it can now expand to the Caribbean. It looks like more and more luxury travel customers want to support sustainable operations.
In terms of sustainability, the Vision Jet claims to burn only a quarter of the fuel that similar light jets require. According to the airline, this leads to one ton of CO2 being saved per hour, while operating, compared to other light jets. Plus, it’s the only light jet in its class that can burn biofuel. In 2021, Verijet partnered with 4Air, a sustainability rating program that awarded the airline a bronze rating, the equivalent of 100% carbon neutral operations.
The 4Air company, which we’ve talked about previously, introduced an innovative framework that enables private jet owners or operators to commit to a customized sustainability program, based on progressive levels. This helps everyone in the private jet sector contribute in a real, measurable way, to reduce the carbon footprint. Plus, the company launched an interactive SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) map, the first of its kind, so that business jet owners can detect SAF availability easier, regardless of the provider.
Having launched only two years ago, Verijet has already been successful enough that it can now expand to the Caribbean. It looks like more and more luxury travel customers want to support sustainable operations.