Private Jet Owners Can Now Support Sustainability Through an Interactive SAF Map

The Government and major players in the aerospace industry are supporting research and development projects for sustainable aviation, but how can private jet owners contribute on an individual level? 4AIR introduced the first emissions reduction turnkey solution for private aviation operators and customers, which “translates” sustainability into simple, effective steps.
Until sustainable alternatives are implemented on a large scale, private jet owners can feel that there isn’t much they can do to support them. This is why the 4AIR company developed an innovative framework based on progressive levels of action, which enables jet owners to commit to a custom sustainability program.
The aviation industry has committed to certain sustainability goals by 2050, and 4AIR has developed the first rating system that connects private aviation with these overall goals. There are four levels – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. These levels go from rating the clients’ CO2 emissions and enabling them to purchase credits that fund verified projects for carbon emission reduction, making changes that allow them to reduce emissions by at least 5%, and supporting new aviation technology.
Certain operational changes, switching to low-emitting aircraft, or relying on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), can make a big difference, and 4AIR wants to support private jet operators in taking these steps. SAF is still not easily available, which is why the company also launched an interactive SAF map, the first of its kind specifically intended for business jet owners.
This innovative map allows owners and operators to detect SAF availability, regardless of the fuel provider, the fixed-based operator, or the airport. So far, the 4AIR map features almost 20 verified SAF locations that meet all the requirements needed for business aviation. The company will continuously update the interactive map as it checks more sites.
SAF is a key element to meeting the aviation sustainability goals, but new technology is also essential, which is why 4AIR enables private jet owners to support the Aviation Climate Fund, which supports university research for breakthrough aviation technology.
