Canada's Private Jets Are Going Green, With CO2 Emission Cuts of up to 20 Percent

SkyService, a business aviation operator, has become the first one in Canada to offer SAF for private aircraft, with AirSprint Private Aviation being the first customer to start using SAF for its fleet. This is an important step for the Canadian aviation operator, who intends to become 100% carbon-neutral by 2050.SkyService will provide SAF produced by World Energy, considered the first company in the world and the only one in the U.S. to produce commercial-scale SAF. The aviation company’s Toronto South Terminal, located at the Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), will be the first to receive SAF shipments.The green jet fuel is expected to reduce emissions by 20% throughout the entire life cycle, compared to conventional jet fuel. Since most types of SAF haven’t achieved a level of performance that can match that of conventional fuel, these alternative fuels are integrated into various proportions in jet fuel blends.SkyService will provide a blend of 30% “Neat SAF” and 70% JET A-1 fuel. The JET A-1 fuel is used on a large scale in Canada, as the main fuel for jet turbine engines. Also known as kerosene, it’s compatible with most aircraft and it complies with international aviation standards, such as the NATO F-35 specification.Until the day when aircraft will be able to operate effectively using 100% sustainable fuel, SAF blends are the most reliable alternative approved by official aviation standards. As more and more private jet companies will follow the example of AirSprint, more aviation operators, like SkyService, will feel encouraged to provide SAF to their customers.