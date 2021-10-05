Dwyane The Rock Johnson Is All About Business on His Private Jet

The Rock has been named the highest-paid actor a few times since 2016, and he’s the second on the list for 2021, following Daniel Craig. With a net worth of $400 million, you can imagine the former professional wrestler can purchase whatever his heart desires.In a new Instagram post, the actor showed he’s all business on a private jet. Dressed up in a suit, he posed with several papers on the table in front of him. The photo was taken during a trip to New York for “a very big and exciting XFL ownership & organization meeting.”The actor usually travels in style, and, back in 2016, he praised a Gulfstream G650 for being “the fastest private jet in the world.” While that’s not accurate in 2021 anymore, it’s still one of the fastest out there.While it’s unclear whether Johnson is the proud owner of the fancy plane or he just occasionally rents it, he often brings his family along for rides. It obviously doesn't come up cheap, and owning one of these planes can make up to $65 million simply vanish from a bank account. It's not like he can't afford it though.But that amount of money does take you to your destination faster than many other planes out there. It comes with two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, and it flies at a maximum speed of Mach 0.925 (1,142 kph), having a long-range cruise of Mach 0.85 (904 kph). All these figures make it a top choice for business travels.Inside, it also offers a lot of luxury, including up to four living areas, where you can work, dine, relax, and enjoy. Advertised as one of the quietest planes in the industry, you can sit back and relax on the handcrafted, beige seats, which are all positioned next to one of the sixteen panoramic windows. There are single seats available, and the divan converts to beds for more comfort.The Gulfstream 650 can seat up to 19 passengers and offer 10 places to sleep, depending on the configuration of the plane.Whether he owns it or not, The Rock enjoys the Gulfstream G650 a lot and is his go-to jet whenever he needs to travel for business or leisure. And he looks as badass as ever in it.