That Moment When Dwayne Johnson Sees He's Too Big of a Rock for Porsche Taycan

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a mountain of a man, we have come accustomed to his great persona going for as much action as laughs in many of his gigs. He’s also a car guy, so we like him even more, which is why we’ve taken the time to check him out while on the set of his latest movie – Red Notice – where he’s trying, and auto-ironically flopping, to fit inside Porsche’s fully-electric Taycan.
While many movie productions have been endangered by the current global health crisi, Netflix has been pushing forward with the new schedule for its latest blockbuster – action-comedy thriller film Red Notice.
It’s a huge deal for the streaming platform, considering the production effort (with filming in the United States, Italy, among others) and the star power involved – Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, or Ryan Reynolds. And the recipe is already well-rehearsed, considering this is the third time director Rawson Marshall Thurber works with the former professional wrestler... or at least it should be.
Apparently, one of the most “insane” (The Rock’s own words) car chase sequences written by Thurber (of Central Intelligence and Skyscraper fame) involved both Dwayne and a silver Porsche Taycan fully electric sedan. Johnson even goes on to explain that getting the car there involved lots of anticipatory preparations, and a bucket load of cash to have it bought and shipped to Atlanta.
And it all went to pieces because the slender EV couldn’t fit inside the bulky constitution of the Hollywood star... with Dwayne commenting that it’s not even the first time this happened to him: “Aaaaand guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around.”
Because The Rock has nothing to hide, we’re painted the whole picture in a few words (and you can check it out in its entirety in the post embedded below), which blends (nervous) laughs with serious hard work to find a workaround. It all ended well (or at least as close as possible) because they found “creative” ways of turning the issue into an asset for the shoot...
