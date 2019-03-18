Dwayne Johnson Gets Dragged For Saying Army Tank Named “The Rock” is “Sexy”

5 Tank Crushes VW Polo at Intersection in Belarus

Much like Jason Momoa , Dwayne Johnson (best known as The Rock or the highest-selling actor in Hollywood for a couple of consecutive years), can do no wrong. That is, until he says a tank is “sexy AF.” 9 photos



The actor took this as the highest honor, having always been a vocal supporter of US troops. He went on to thank the soldiers on his social media, both on his Twitter and his



“I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron úø 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,” he said. “Heavy duty, bad ass, sexy AF and built to take care of business — but most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone.”



While no one seemed to mind the fact that Johnson took the time to thank the soldiers for doing their duty in protecting the country, they did find his description of the tank a bit out there. After all, a tank is, no matter how you look at it, a killing machine. And killing can’t be “sexy AF,” not even if it’s The Rock saying it.



At least, that’s what many of his fans are saying. In between vouching to unfollow him for this and poking fun at him ("The Rock, now in a country near you, blowing up your kid"), they also strove to educate him on this. “How much innocent people is that tank gonna kill,” one user ponders, while another adds, “‘Built to take care of business’… like killing children for money.”



As of the moment of writing, The Rock has not addressed the controversy. Chances are he never will, since – like everything else – this too is bound to blow over.



