Forget Private Jets, This $6M Racing-Inspired VTOL Takes Luxury Flight to Another Level

It probably won’t be long until we’ll see celebrities ditching their private planes and helicopters, in favor of futuristic VTOLs (vertical takeoff and landing vehicles). Combining the speed and comfort of luxury jets, with the agility and versatility of helicopters, VTOLs are sure to take the private flight sector by storm.
Christmas is getting close, so why not treat yourself to a revolutionary, luxury VTOL? Sure, it will cost you a whopping $6 million, but check out what you’ll be enjoying for that sum – an aircraft designed by a veteran team of aerospace executives from world-renowned companies, which is three times faster than a helicopter, boasts unprecedented VTOL safety features and is able to take off and land from right outside your home.
We’re talking about the Reserved Edition Vy 400R, Transcend Air’s luxury private VTOL, limited to only 40 aircraft. Fusing the VTOL technology with a patent-pending tilt-wing design, the Vy 400R is designed for performance, with a top speed of 410 mph (660 kph/356 knots) and a 550-mile () range. Equipped with fly-by-wire flight control, advanced avionics, geofencing and sensors, plus a ballistic, whole-airframe parachute, it provides a level of safety that’s unmatched by any current VTOL.
Powered by a single 2,500 shaft horsepower GE Aviation CT7-8 turboshaft engine, this versatile aircraft is also built with simplified systems, without cables, hydraulics or fuel lines, so that it’s much easier to manage. Not to mention that it doesn’t require a runway and that it can easily access locations where fixed-wing aircraft can’t reach.
Another advantage of the GE CT7-8 engine is that it’s certified for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). In fact, Transcend has recently joined forces with Prometheus Fuels, which will be providing SAF for the company’s Vy ART regional air service, and the Vy 400R private VTOL.
Last but not least, this luxury VTOL boasts a racing-inspired interior, combining lightweight, modern seating with premium décor. The customizable design and colors add up to a bespoke final version that will be unlike anything on the market. Versatile, reliable and sustainable, the Vy 400R looks like the private aircraft of the future.
