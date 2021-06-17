Volatus, Cleared for Takeoff in Canada. It Can Fly Its Drones in Six Locations

The Crazy W124 Hammer: The Special AMG That Will Never Be Forgotten

Volatus Aerospace has been granted access to fly its remotely piloted aircraft systems in Canada. The company will conduct various missions across the country. 1 photo



Obtaining the certificate is an important achievement for the company, as it can now use its autonomous



Volatus plans to send its team in regular flight training missions in six locations in Canada, covering all important regions. The company has been busy with its training program for pilots and procedures for autonomous drone operations, and this is a great opportunity to expand its training sessions. Its specialized courses help specialists in various industries develop the skills they need for remotely piloted aircraft.



BVLOS regulations are changing all across the globe, allowing such operations to take place on a more regular basis. And this is good news for providers who are getting one step closer to offering remotely piloted passenger as well as cargo services.



Eliminating these flying restrictions will also be useful for operations that are otherwise expensive or risky for humans. Autonomous aircraft will be able to reach dangerous or difficult areas, perform rescue, surveillance, and security missions.



Volatus Aerospace has been involved in over 900 missions and more than 3,500 flights so far. Over 30 of them were BVLOS flights.



Back in April, the company announced it will start manufacturing up to 1,200 FIXAR VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) drones per year at its new facility in Ontario. FIXAR stands for Fixed Angle Rotors and it is a Volatus patented design that allows the aircraft to easily transition between vertical and forward flight.

