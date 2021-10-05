Electra Scores $500 Million Sales for Its Hybrid-Electric Air Taxi, Around the World

There are plenty of names trying to make their way on the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market, but few of them have enjoyed as much success as Electra.aero. After being backed by NASA and selected by the U.S. Air Force for hybrid eVTOL development, the aviation company has now secured purchase commitments worth hundreds of millions.
Electra has recently signed purchase agreements with air service providers and infrastructure developers in multiple countries, for its hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft. Flapper is a well-known charter flight reservation platform in Latin America, Skyportz is an innovative infrastructure developer in Australia, and Bristow Group is a European vertical flight operator.
Combined, Electra’s deals with these companies, for 180 aircraft, are worth more than $500 million. According to the company’s founder and CEO, John S. Langford, these agreements cover more than the aircraft manufacturing, focusing on the entire ecosystem required for operation, from infrastructure to customer support.
Flapper will operate Electra’s eSTOL for its five-plus seat regional air services, and the two companies will also develop new route networks. The charter flight company expects to obtain 40% savings in operational costs, by transitioning to sustainable aircraft. Considering that Sao Paolo, operates the largest passenger helicopter fleet in Brazil, switching to eSTOLs will help save an impressive amount of fuel (70%), compared to helicopters.
Australian Skyportz wants to connect city centers with dispersed logistics facilities and to help deliver cargo to remote regions, by creating an innovative infrastructure network. The two companies are interested in early trials possibilities in Australia, for Electra’s full-scale demonstrator, with the hope that the aircraft will soon be used for intra-city passenger flights, logistics, and medical transport.
Electra’s fixed-wing aircraft can carry up to seven passengers plus the pilot, or 1,800 lbs (816 kg) of cargo, with a range of up to 500 miles (804 km) and in-flight battery recharging. The full-scale demonstrator will begin flight testing in the U.S. in 2022.
