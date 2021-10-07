Rolls-Royce Cellarette Was Designed to Offer a Luxury Lifestyle Experience

Rolls-Royce has added a new collectible to its portfolio: the Cellarette. Described as a display of luxury, the whisky and cigar chest was crafted with precision engineering to offer users new possibilities to add a plus to their lifestyle beyond the experience of a Rolls-Royce car.
The bespoke chest features an elegant design with an exterior that includes an aluminum chassis wrapped in Rolls-Royce Havana leather. It also comes with a fully functional serving tray with a Spirit of Ecstasy inlay, making the Cellarette the ideal accessory for a Rolls-Royce owner that seeks to enhance his or her lifestyle.
Mirroring the interior of a Rolls-Royce motor car, the Cellarette opens to reveal an array of accessories. The first thing the user will notice will be the hand-blown lowball glasses that rotate outwards as the chest opens, similar to how a musical jewelry box does.
A leather-lined bottle holder is unveiled along with the glasses that feature the "RR" monogram engraved onto their surface. Handcrafted to accommodate an array of bottle sizes, it comes with an aluminum fastener that secures the bottle of choice in place.
At the other end of the Cellarette is a humidor that opens to reveal a cigar tray. Lined with Spanish Cedarwood, the tray also has a hygrometer that keeps the humidity level in check for the cigars.
The humidor is complete with accessories fit for any cigar enthusiast. At both ends of the chests are two containers. One carries a cigar cutter engraved with the Spirit of Ecstasy Expression, and the other has a commemorative ashtray.
Along with the cigars, the Rolls-Royce Cellarette can be customized to carry apéritifs or digestifs, depending on the customer’s preferences. The bespoke chest is currently available for purchase through Rolls-Royce dealerships, with prices starting from £40,570, which is around $55,103 without tax.
Mirroring the interior of a Rolls-Royce motor car, the Cellarette opens to reveal an array of accessories. The first thing the user will notice will be the hand-blown lowball glasses that rotate outwards as the chest opens, similar to how a musical jewelry box does.
A leather-lined bottle holder is unveiled along with the glasses that feature the "RR" monogram engraved onto their surface. Handcrafted to accommodate an array of bottle sizes, it comes with an aluminum fastener that secures the bottle of choice in place.
At the other end of the Cellarette is a humidor that opens to reveal a cigar tray. Lined with Spanish Cedarwood, the tray also has a hygrometer that keeps the humidity level in check for the cigars.
The humidor is complete with accessories fit for any cigar enthusiast. At both ends of the chests are two containers. One carries a cigar cutter engraved with the Spirit of Ecstasy Expression, and the other has a commemorative ashtray.
Along with the cigars, the Rolls-Royce Cellarette can be customized to carry apéritifs or digestifs, depending on the customer’s preferences. The bespoke chest is currently available for purchase through Rolls-Royce dealerships, with prices starting from £40,570, which is around $55,103 without tax.