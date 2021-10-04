3 Saweetie’s Best Photo Shoot Prop Is Her Own Rolls-Royce Cullinan

2 Yo Gotti Shows Love for Rolls-Royce Cullinan on His Latest Song Cover, “For the Record”

Here’s a Glimpse of What's Like to Ride With Dwight Howard in His Rolls-Royce Cullinan

If you ever wondered what it’s like to ride with Dwight Howard to a game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, the NBA player got you covered with his latest video on his social media. 8 photos



Besides basketball, Dwight Howard is passionate about cars and pop culture. And his latest choice in music seems to prove that.



On Sunday, October 3, prior to getting a technical foul during the Lakers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, Howard enjoyed the ride to the Staples Center in the passenger’s seat of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.



The NBA star shared several Instagram Stories where he showed the road ahead while listening to music. One of the star’s pre-game song choices was a live version of “Open Heaven” by Hillsong Worship, and he also gave a glimpse of the interior of his luxurious SUV .



Just like his



Showing the road ahead and the dashboard of his



Now let’s talk about the performance of Rolls-Royce's first SUV. Powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, it puts out 563 hp (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). With these aces up its sleeve, the Cullinan hits a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).



This time, Howard opted to enjoy his SUV from the passenger’s seat, jamming along to his favorite tunes in preparation for the upcoming game. While he might not have had a reason to pop the champagne after the Lakers’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the journey back home should have been just as comfortable in the purple-colored leather seats of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) One of the top players in the NBA, Howard has a net worth of $140 million and has spent a nice amount of his salary on expensive rides. Besides the Rolls-Royce Cullinan we're going to talk about today, he also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Conquest Knight XV armored truck, a Dodge Challenger SRT , a Ferrari FF, a Bentley Mulsanne, and a Porsche Panamera.Besides basketball, Dwight Howard is passionate about cars and pop culture. And his latest choice in music seems to prove that.On Sunday, October 3, prior to getting a technical foul during the Lakers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, Howard enjoyed the ride to the Staples Center in the passenger’s seat of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.The NBA star shared several Instagram Stories where he showed the road ahead while listening to music. One of the star’s pre-game song choices was a live version of “Open Heaven” by Hillsong Worship, and he also gave a glimpse of the interior of his luxuriousJust like his Rolls-Royce Ghost , it looks like the Cullinan also has a purple interior, inspired by the player’s love for Marvel character, Thanos. In the past, he shared that the villain is his favorite character.Showing the road ahead and the dashboard of his Cullinan , the NBA player zoomed in and out, focusing on the luxury SUV’s analog clock, and its custom purple board, and you can see them pictured in the gallery.Now let’s talk about the performance of Rolls-Royce's first SUV. Powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, it puts out 563 hp (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). With these aces up its sleeve, the Cullinan hits a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).This time, Howard opted to enjoy his SUV from the passenger’s seat, jamming along to his favorite tunes in preparation for the upcoming game. While he might not have had a reason to pop the champagne after the Lakers’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the journey back home should have been just as comfortable in the purple-colored leather seats of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.