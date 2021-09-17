Next-Gen Private Jet Challenger 3500 Breaks the Norm With Unprecedented Features

The sustainability trend has reached the private aviation sector as well, even though SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) and hydrogen-fueled propulsion systems are still in an experimental phase. Bombardier, a well-known name in the private jet industry, is taking bold steps in this direction, without sacrificing high-level performance and luxurious design.
The Canadian aircraft developer has unveiled its latest model, the Challenger 3500, described as a “super mid-size business jet” that combines the latest tech for a smooth ride and great flight experience, with eco-friendly innovations.
Challenger 3500’s most remarkable characteristic is its redesigned cabin, presented as the most technologically advanced in its class. Its main feature is the Nuage seat, designed for an ultra-comfortable position, is a high-end innovation that’s never been available on this type of business jet until now.
The voice-controlled cabin, for managing lighting, temperature and the entertainment systems, is also a first. The 24” display and wireless chargers throughout the cabin complete the revamped design. The new jet’s cabin is also presented as the largest and the quietest in its class.
In terms of performance, the Challenger 3500 is as reliable as it is powerful - ready to fly in less than seven minutes, this mid-size jet boasts a notable range of 3,400 nautical miles. Commercial air traffic and challenger weather are not an obstacle for the Challenger 3500, which is able to quickly rise above them, at 43,000 feet (13,106 meters), flying at a top speed of M 0.83 (1,024 kph).
The aircraft’s wings, engine and landing gear were all designed to ensure the smoothest ride possible, while the passengers also enjoy a reduced cabin altitude, 31% lower compared to the previous Bombardier model.
The new Challenger is also the first mid-size business jet to hold an Environmental Product Declaration (EDP), a report that shows how a product impacts the environment throughout its life cycle. Bombardier also offers customers the option to choose sustainable materials for the cabin. Another first for this aviation segment is the integration of a SITA-developed eco app, which optimizes flight plans, for maximum fuel efficiency.
Luxurious, technologically-advanced and innovative, the Challanger 3500 is set to begin operating in the second half of 2022.
Challenger 3500’s most remarkable characteristic is its redesigned cabin, presented as the most technologically advanced in its class. Its main feature is the Nuage seat, designed for an ultra-comfortable position, is a high-end innovation that’s never been available on this type of business jet until now.
The voice-controlled cabin, for managing lighting, temperature and the entertainment systems, is also a first. The 24” display and wireless chargers throughout the cabin complete the revamped design. The new jet’s cabin is also presented as the largest and the quietest in its class.
In terms of performance, the Challenger 3500 is as reliable as it is powerful - ready to fly in less than seven minutes, this mid-size jet boasts a notable range of 3,400 nautical miles. Commercial air traffic and challenger weather are not an obstacle for the Challenger 3500, which is able to quickly rise above them, at 43,000 feet (13,106 meters), flying at a top speed of M 0.83 (1,024 kph).
The aircraft’s wings, engine and landing gear were all designed to ensure the smoothest ride possible, while the passengers also enjoy a reduced cabin altitude, 31% lower compared to the previous Bombardier model.
The new Challenger is also the first mid-size business jet to hold an Environmental Product Declaration (EDP), a report that shows how a product impacts the environment throughout its life cycle. Bombardier also offers customers the option to choose sustainable materials for the cabin. Another first for this aviation segment is the integration of a SITA-developed eco app, which optimizes flight plans, for maximum fuel efficiency.
Luxurious, technologically-advanced and innovative, the Challanger 3500 is set to begin operating in the second half of 2022.