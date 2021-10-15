This Special-Edition Biz-Jet Flaunting Incredible Luxury Is a Flying Art Gallery

Who says that a business jet has to look formal and serious? By teaming up with a renowned urban artist, Airbus has created probably one of the coolest private jets ever, which combines a dazzling splash of color with luxury design and top performance.
Luxury shouldn’t be just about the latest technology or expensive features, but also about the unique look that only a real artist can create. The new ACJ TwoTwenty feels like flying in your own, exclusive art gallery. For the first time, Airbus has teamed up with an artist, to create a business jet with a unique livery and cabin design.
Cyril Kongo, also known as Mr. Colorful, is a first-generation French graffiti artist with an instantly-recognizable graphic style. Kongo brought his special touch to the new TwoTwenty, including hand-painted decorative accents, special fabrics and unique textures. Also, together with Comllux, Mr. Colorful left his mark on the jet’s new livery as well – this might just be the first-ever business jet to flaunt a custom artistic design.
The new ACJ TwoTwenty is a special business jet in itself – it’s an extra-large one, two times wider than similar models on the market, and the only one right now to offer six generous VIP living areas, for up to 19 passengers. With 785 square feet (73 square meters) of floor space, this Airbus jet is one of the most comfortable in its class.
The business lounge will feel like holding meetings inside a contemporary art gallery. The cinema lounge boasts a 55” home cinema screen, the largest one for a biz-jet, plus the highest bandwidth satellite connectivity, for perfect streaming. Moving on to the bedroom, you’ll be welcomed by a king size bed (another first) and a second giant home cinema screen. Even the en-suite bathroom, with premium lighting and extra wardrobe space, features bespoke Kongo artwork.
Add to all of this an intercontinental range of 5,650 nautical miles (10,500 km), and you’ve got the most stunning, colorful and advanced biz-jet right now.
