Kim Kardashian Throws Pajama Party on Board a Luxury Jet for Her Friend

Kim Kardashian proves she has time for everything and everyone and never fails to celebrate important events. So, she took her friends to celebrate Natalie Halcro’s birthday with a pajama party. Onboard a luxury private jet, of course.
You might already know that Kim Kardashian loves to travel in style. With a billionaire status and a net worth of $1.8 billion, she has a very lavish lifestyle, but she’s pushed the boundaries of a simple reality TV star.
Her garage fits all her amazing fleet of modern, luxurious, and expensive vehicles, most of them customized to her heart’s desire, and all her Instagram is filled with pictures from exotic holidays.
She even went over to fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos’ house with her boyfriend, stand-up comedian and actor Pete Davidson.
But now she showed that, besides being a TV star, an entrepreneur, and mom to her four children, she is also a good friend. So, she took Olivia Pierson to celebrate Natalie Halcro’s 34th birthday on board a private jet, and they threw a pajama party, all dressed in SKIMS jammies, from Kim’s company.
She wrote: “Pajama Party on the PJ for @nataliehalcro’s birthday!!!! Love you Nat! Def a member of the ride or die club.”
Kim didn’t specify which aircraft she was using, but in the pictures, we can see that the jet has two divan seats that turn into spacious beds. She is a frequent flier of private jets, although, surprisingly, she has not put her name down for one just yet. However, her sister, Kylie Jenner, does own one, a Bombardier Global 7500, for which she reportedly paid $70 million.
It’s not the first time Kim Kardashian throws a party up in the air. But the last time, she chartered an enormous Boeing 777 to fly 40 of her friends to a private island in French Polynesia to celebrate her birthday. The party started up in the air.
It’s unclear where the three headed out after their pajama party on the plane, but, later on, Kim shared a sweet video singing happy birthday to Halcro in a restaurant, and Khloe Kardashian also joined them.
