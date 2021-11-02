LeBron James Will Take You for a Ride in the Hummer EV (Sort Of)

If you’ve got someone like LeBron James shilling for your product, you’d better make the most of it. GMC has released a brand new ad with King James, showcasing the reinvented, fully electrified Hummer EV, and it’s every bit as dramatic as you probably imagined it would be.
It’s also the closest thing to going on a ride in the Hummer EV with King James himself.
LeBron has been the face of the Hummer EV since earlier this year, when he was featured in the Super Bowl ad. Since then, he’s had several appearances in his capacity as a spokesperson, including a tour of what was believed to be his own Edition 1 pickup.
The newest ad, “Game Time Electricity,” links James’ outstanding performance on the field to the Hummer EV’s capacities, with the tagline, “Don’t just show up to the game. Change it forever.” The idea is obvious but not in the least less effective because of it: Hummer is back after decades, and it’s here to do serious business. We’re talking about a duo that will not settle for being regular.
As James drives his electric pickup to the game, potential future owners are treated to some of its most impressive features. Naturally, that includes the unique CrabWalk mode that allows the Hummer to slide sideways out of tight spots, and the possibility to switch from front-wheel-drive to all-wheel-drive. Apple CarPlay integration and the generous frunk are also highlighted, in the same not-exactly-subtle manner, with booming music, motivational story in voice-over, quick cuts, and visuals so dark to make Zack Snyder jealous.
“Game Time Electricity” is as subtle as an elephant in a china shop, but that’s on purpose. Here’s an all-electric pickup truck priced far above the average pickup (with an internal combustion engine), packed with fancy features that distance it from its spartan, military-derived predecessor. It’s here to cause a commotion, so the overly dramatic feel of the ad feels on point.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 will start deliveries in late 2021, but all units are already sold out. Fake-riding with LeBron James is the closest most will get to the real thing, at least for a while.
LeBron has been the face of the Hummer EV since earlier this year, when he was featured in the Super Bowl ad. Since then, he’s had several appearances in his capacity as a spokesperson, including a tour of what was believed to be his own Edition 1 pickup.
The newest ad, “Game Time Electricity,” links James’ outstanding performance on the field to the Hummer EV’s capacities, with the tagline, “Don’t just show up to the game. Change it forever.” The idea is obvious but not in the least less effective because of it: Hummer is back after decades, and it’s here to do serious business. We’re talking about a duo that will not settle for being regular.
As James drives his electric pickup to the game, potential future owners are treated to some of its most impressive features. Naturally, that includes the unique CrabWalk mode that allows the Hummer to slide sideways out of tight spots, and the possibility to switch from front-wheel-drive to all-wheel-drive. Apple CarPlay integration and the generous frunk are also highlighted, in the same not-exactly-subtle manner, with booming music, motivational story in voice-over, quick cuts, and visuals so dark to make Zack Snyder jealous.
“Game Time Electricity” is as subtle as an elephant in a china shop, but that’s on purpose. Here’s an all-electric pickup truck priced far above the average pickup (with an internal combustion engine), packed with fancy features that distance it from its spartan, military-derived predecessor. It’s here to cause a commotion, so the overly dramatic feel of the ad feels on point.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 will start deliveries in late 2021, but all units are already sold out. Fake-riding with LeBron James is the closest most will get to the real thing, at least for a while.