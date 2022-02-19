Fasten Your Seatbelts: Cockpit Video Shows Pilot Landing Boeing 777 During Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice has brought winds of 122 mph (196 kph) in the UK, and the situation has already caused a lot of financial damage, and people have been hurt due to the debris. An incredible footage of a pilot trying to land a plane during the storm has been released online, and you should fasten your seatbelt first.
Just a few days ago, Manchester City’s jet, a Boeing 757, was rocked during Storm Dudley, and unable to land at Manchester Airport. After three tries, the pilot diverted the private jet to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, where it landed safely.
Now, we get a first-hand look at a pilot trying to land a Boeing 777 during Storm Eunice. The video was shared by the pilot himself, Captain Khalifa Al Thani, on social media. Aviation analyst Alex Macheras also shared the video, and wrote: “Amazing - here’s my friend Captain Khalifa Al Thani landing his Boeing 777 in #StormEunice at a windy London Heathrow Airport today.”
The footage shows a side-by-side video of the pilot, Captain Khalifa Al Thani, in the cockpit, and the Qatar Airways plane touching down.
But due to the high winds that reached 122 mph (196 kph) in the UK, and 70 mph (113 kph) at the Londo Heathrow Airport yesterday, you can notice Al Thani holding the control yoke firmly with one hand, while trying to hold the jet’s throttles with the other.
In the video, which lasts less than a minute, you see the pilot make constant adjustments as his co-pilot is monitoring the instruments.
Big Jet TV host Jeremy Dywer shared a livestream of planes landing in London during the storm, and commended the pilots: "The great thing is that when you come back from something like this, especially when there's been so much drama, is when you get messages from people on different platforms saying, “I had a massive fear of flying.” But after watching the cockpit skills on display, they say "'I feel much more confident purely because I have all the confidence in the pilots.'"
Now, we get a first-hand look at a pilot trying to land a Boeing 777 during Storm Eunice. The video was shared by the pilot himself, Captain Khalifa Al Thani, on social media. Aviation analyst Alex Macheras also shared the video, and wrote: “Amazing - here’s my friend Captain Khalifa Al Thani landing his Boeing 777 in #StormEunice at a windy London Heathrow Airport today.”
The footage shows a side-by-side video of the pilot, Captain Khalifa Al Thani, in the cockpit, and the Qatar Airways plane touching down.
But due to the high winds that reached 122 mph (196 kph) in the UK, and 70 mph (113 kph) at the Londo Heathrow Airport yesterday, you can notice Al Thani holding the control yoke firmly with one hand, while trying to hold the jet’s throttles with the other.
In the video, which lasts less than a minute, you see the pilot make constant adjustments as his co-pilot is monitoring the instruments.
Big Jet TV host Jeremy Dywer shared a livestream of planes landing in London during the storm, and commended the pilots: "The great thing is that when you come back from something like this, especially when there's been so much drama, is when you get messages from people on different platforms saying, “I had a massive fear of flying.” But after watching the cockpit skills on display, they say "'I feel much more confident purely because I have all the confidence in the pilots.'"
Amazing - here’s my friend Captain Khalifa Al Thani landing his Boeing 777 ?????????? in #StormEunice ???? at a windy London Heathrow Airport today…a side-by-side video with BigJet TV’s ???? now famous commentary ???????????? pic.twitter.com/lVGJzsBo8m— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) February 18, 2022