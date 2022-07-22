Wooden Block Turns to Jeep Wrangler 392 in 540 Seconds, It's the Perfect Size for Barbie

In life, you sometimes have to take matters into your own hands. You can't wait around hoping that the solution to all of your problems will fall on your lap. Imagine the following scenario: you need a nice present for an upcoming birthday, but you can afford to spend that much on getting the right one. Do you opt for a cheaper solution, or do you put your back into it and come up with a unique idea?
We've all gotten so used to just using Google to locate our next gift idea or home decorations. That has made some of us lazy, and way too dependent on the system. Exercising your creativity and using your hands for a change might be good for your brain, health, and finances.
Carving a vehicle out of a wooden block might not sound like the easiest thing to do if you have zero prior experience in the field. But with every challenge that life throws at you, you grow stronger and stronger.
The master carpenter over at Woodworking Art has been creating art out of blocks of wood for several years now. The International Lone Star truck was by far one of the most exciting projects so far this year, but it doesn't hold a candle to some of the Toyota SUVs released previously.
This time, the plan was to create a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. If you've seen enough of his videos you might be accustomed to the whole process already. Carving out each part is the first step.
This is something you could try to replicate at home if you have even the most basic tools. Of course, you don't have to go to this level of complexity at first. Because this man doesn't cut any corners. And there's a certain degree of functionality to this Jeep at the end of the day.
You get to understand how skilled this man is the moment you see the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and center console. Creating the rims also looks like a difficult thing to do and the key word here might just be "patience".
Seeing the Wrangler being assembled at the end is something that will keep you glued to the screen for a few minutes at least. And watching it roll away with a bit of input from his creator might inspire some of you to take up the hobby as well.
