Wooden Block Turns to LoneStar Truck in 10 Minutes, Feels Hypnotizing to See

I remember watching "Wangan Midnight" a few years ago. If you don't know what that is, it's the highway-racing equivalent of Initial D. And I remember one of the characters saying something along the lines of: "People that love cars either have gas or oil flowing through their veins. The first ones are drivers, the other ones are builders". But we may have just come across a third type of car enthusiast.
About two years ago, a video surfaced on Youtube, depicting a wooden Lexus LX570. Its creator struck gold, as the video became popular overnight, drawing in a larger crowd than any of his previous projects.
Soon after, he went on to recreate a classic 1959 Cadillac convertible and even a Bugatti Chiron. But things blew up with his Toyota Prado Land Cruiser recreations, which went on to register almost 300 million views over less than two years.
A month ago, the artist came up with a wooden interpretation of Tesla's Cybetruck, and that was nothing short of stunning. But now, he has taken things to the next level. The International LoneStar semitractor can usually be seen hauling up and down highways across the country, but this time it's not going to take on any cargo.
Watching the artist transform a wooden block into a scale model replica of the LoneStar is hypnotizing, to say the least. The video might be only 10 minutes long, but it's a fast-forward presentation of what was quite a lengthy process.
To pull this project off, you need a diversified set of tools and skills, not to mention a significant dose of patience. Of course, the model is going to be a mix of wood, metal, and glass or plastic, so that it can look as realistic as possible.
Once you've got everything planned and ready, it's time to chisel away and hope for the best. Just make sure you aren't allergic to sawdust before embarking on this journey. By the time the artist is done working, the LoneStar replica even has lugnuts, wipers, mirrors, and door hinges on. Not much left to do than take it out for a test drive, right?
