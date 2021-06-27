Students at Iowa State University Unveil Fully Operational Form Y Wooden Bicycle

To build a vehicle from wood is nothing new. But to build one that stands up to the stresses of the activity it engages in can be rather difficult. However, a team from Iowa Stata University has, in my opinion, done one hell of a job designing and creating the Form Y wooden bicycle.
Just take a minute to soak in the design. Let it face against all the other bicycle designs you’ve seen, and then continue the text to see how creative the new kids on the block can be, let alone crafty.
traditional building materials used in bikes. But the team also wanted to create a bicycle that isn’t just a concept, but one that is fully functional.
In order to successfully build anything like this from wood, you’ve really got to know what you’re doing. The stress levels which are projected onto a bike’s frame while riding were studied in the utmost detail to ensure that the design they build can withstand the pressures of riding. Just so you get an idea of the level of craftsmanship this team included, they’ve even devised a way to route cables and lines through the frame.
After much deliberation as to what wood to use, the team finally settled upon ash wood as the instrument of choice. Reasons being its strength, and most of all, its look and feel. By using ash, the team was able to build a minimalist, comfortable, and showy bike that you’d look twice after if you ever saw it ride past you.
In the middle of the bike, you’ll notice something the team calls a Y-Wing. This component is absolutely crucial in the bicycle’s construction and holds the whole thing together. If the Y-Wing wasn’t developed, the top tube of the bike would buckle the moment someone sat on it. This component also forms the seat tube and chain stay.
Speaking of chain stay, this is one area where the team had to figure out a way to install dropouts. In order to form the chain stay, ash veneers were glued and placed in a mold until the desire shaped was attained. This technique proved to be just right for thin and strong chain stays.
The result of their work? A bicycle that looks to be one solid contender for the next IndieGoGo or Kickstarter campaign. Heck if something like that ever launches, count me in from the very start. Don't worry, I'll get the money somehow.
