Wooden Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4² Stands Its Ground, Maintains Its Impressive Stature

With its elevated ground clearance, 4.0-liter, bi-turbocharged V8 engine, and blending all the benefits of the model series, the Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4² remains one behemoth of a vehicle. One that keeps its tall and impressive stature even in a miniature version.
Introduced in 2015, the squared version of the already popular G-Class is, in fact, the tallest G-Wagen, with a ground clearance of 450 mm (17.7”). And it owes that to its front and rear portal axles, which allow the off-roader to sit higher on the ground.
Other notable features of the G 500 4x4² are its huge fender flares, 22” wheels, and roof-mounted light bar.
Under the hood, the model packs a 4.0-liter bi-turbocharged V8 gasoline engine, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph) and can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.4 seconds.
With this G version sporting such impressive specs, stance, and reputation, the Vietnamese craftsman behind the Woodworking Art YouTube channel had to enrich his portfolio with this particular model. It is not the only high-ride vehicle he’s built so far, as the artist makes various car replicas, regardless of their make and model. Many of them are requests from fans or customers because he also sells these downscaled beauties.
All of Woodworking Art masterpieces are made from Fujian cypress wood with a glossy coating. This evergreen coniferous is widely used for artworks and furniture in Asia, and it is highly valued in Vietnam.
One of the artist’s main qualities is his obsessive attention to detail, which is what makes all his wooden cars stand out. You’ll witness his working method in the making of the G 500 4x4² as well, with the craftsman patiently focusing on carving every little detail, from mirrors to the car’s lights, and so on.
You can watch the building process of the Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4² in the video below.
