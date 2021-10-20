Wooden Version of the 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Still Looks Like the Ultimate Off-Roader

Toyota’s Tacoma TRD Pro pickup truck is often referred to as the ultimate off-roader, boasting an incredible suspension, beautiful black alloy wheels, and a cool, rugged look that conveys reliability and high performance. This wooden version of the car is a must-have collectible that manages to perfectly capture all these features.
For readers who don’t know it yet, TRD stands for Toyota Racing Development, with all the cars in the TRD lineup being more performance-based. The TRD Pro lineup was unveiled in 2014, being born from the carmaker’s racing and off-road heritage.
Back to our 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, the off-roader features 2.5-inch FOX Internal Bypass coil-over springs, because, as the Japanese automaker puts it best, an off-road vehicle is only as good as its suspension. The Fox shocks offer great performance in any scenario, making drivers and passengers feel both comfortable and confident.
When it comes to crafting beautiful and detailed wooden car models, the Vietnamese artist featured on the Woodworking Art YouTube channel knows how to delight his followers. Obsessing over every little detail, he accurately replicates the originals, even if at a smaller scale, building spot-on versions of some of the most iconic wheelers. And the best part is that you can order most of them online if you’re into such unique collectibles.
Many of his artworks are requests from friends, fans, or customers, as is the case with this 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, which was ordered by a friend from the United States, as explained by the artist.
Just like all his wooden cars, the Tacoma TRD Pro is also carved of Fujian cypress wood, an evergreen coniferous tree that is highly valued in Asia and Vietnam in particular. It is commonly used for art projects and furniture, thanks to its specific aroma and high density. A glossy coating further contributes to the stylish look of the pickup truck, making it even more striking.
