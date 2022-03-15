Here's a Gorgeous Wooden Model of the Most Recognizable Pickup Truck, You Know What It Is

We always knew it was only a matter of time until Woodworking Art decided to carve the Cybertruck out of wood and we’re glad that moment is finally here because Tesla’s electric truck is simply too iconic not to be part of the artist’s portfolio.
Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019, with the battery-electric truck being available in three power options, ranging from rear to all-wheel drive. This somewhat weird-looking vehicle has a controversial design that you either love or hate. While some think the electric pickup truck looks futuristic and luxurious, others consider it downright ugly, arguing that the designers in charge botched this one, with the Cybertruck looking like it was made using a carving axe. There are no curved and round lines on its body with the exception of the wheels and it’s all boxy and flat.
The interior design pretty much follows the exterior, with the truck featuring an angular dashboard and seats, paired with a square steering wheel.
But while the Cybertruck may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it is definitely one of the most highly anticipated vehicles of the last couple of years.
It is also the reason why Tesla has to deal with an increasing number of frustrated customers, due to all the delays concerning the truck’s launch. Even though the Cybertruck had to reach its first customers in 2021, Elon Musk made it clear recently that deliveries won’t start earlier than 2023.
So, until that happens, we might as well feast our eyes on other versions of the electric truck, like this gorgeous-looking wooden model. Given the detailed and complex art projects the Vietnamese artist usually undertakes, we can only imagine the Cybertruck was a breeze to make.
Woodworking Art admits he’s been receiving a lot of requests for the Tesla Cybertruck from his audience, so he finally decided to give the people what they want. Take a look at the result in the video below.
