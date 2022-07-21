What Google Maps? Apple Launches a New Navigation Experience for More Users

Apple has launched the new Apple Maps in New Zealand, and one of the most significant changes is the debut of a new navigation experience for all users in the country.
Apple Maps has long been considered the best alternative to Google Maps, but this updated version makes it a lot more advanced, especially when it comes to the navigation capabilities available for drivers.
In New Zealand, for instance, Apple Maps comes with Siri Natural Language Guidance. This means the digital assistant bundled with the iPhone can offer more natural directions when the navigation is enabled. So, for example, Siri can now provide more detailed voice navigation, such as “at the next traffic light, turn left,” all to make the experience more straightforward overall.
The upgraded navigation experience also includes lane guidance, real-time traffic information, the current speed limits, and speed cameras.
The Share ETA feature is also available in Apple Maps, therefore letting friends and family know when you arrive at a specific destination. And last but not least, Apple Maps is getting a touch of Waze in the country, with incident reporting now available in New Zealand as well.
Needless to say, the launch of Apple Maps in a new region is first and foremost good news for drivers, especially as they are provided with new-generation navigation capabilities. Truth be told, Apple Maps is indeed one of the best alternatives to Google Maps, but on the other hand, what substantially limits its adoption is the availability of the latest features across the world.
Apple clearly isn’t in a rush to release new features to all users across the world, and the rollout takes place in stages, sometimes taking way too long for the general availability to be reached. This is the case of this new-generation navigation experience as well, with some of the new capabilities, including the 3D navigation announced with so much fanfare last year, currently live in a very limited number of regions.
In New Zealand, for instance, Apple Maps comes with Siri Natural Language Guidance. This means the digital assistant bundled with the iPhone can offer more natural directions when the navigation is enabled. So, for example, Siri can now provide more detailed voice navigation, such as “at the next traffic light, turn left,” all to make the experience more straightforward overall.
The upgraded navigation experience also includes lane guidance, real-time traffic information, the current speed limits, and speed cameras.
The Share ETA feature is also available in Apple Maps, therefore letting friends and family know when you arrive at a specific destination. And last but not least, Apple Maps is getting a touch of Waze in the country, with incident reporting now available in New Zealand as well.
Needless to say, the launch of Apple Maps in a new region is first and foremost good news for drivers, especially as they are provided with new-generation navigation capabilities. Truth be told, Apple Maps is indeed one of the best alternatives to Google Maps, but on the other hand, what substantially limits its adoption is the availability of the latest features across the world.
Apple clearly isn’t in a rush to release new features to all users across the world, and the rollout takes place in stages, sometimes taking way too long for the general availability to be reached. This is the case of this new-generation navigation experience as well, with some of the new capabilities, including the 3D navigation announced with so much fanfare last year, currently live in a very limited number of regions.