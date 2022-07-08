Apple Brings Its New-Generation Google Maps Rival to More Users

We’ve known for a while that Apple was working on an overhaul of Apple Maps, as the company announced back in 2018 that it was preparing a refresh of its mapping data, specifically to provide users with a new-generation experience.
On the other hand, it’s not a secret that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been painfully slow as far as the release of this Apple Maps overhaul to users across the world.
The United States received it back in 2020, and since then, the company has been slowly expanding it to more regions across the world.
This week, it was discovered that the new-generation Apple Maps experience is live in a series of countries, including France, Monaco, and New Zealand. In other words, the additional mapping details, the 3D buildings, and the increased focus on more accurate data are available in a total of 16 countries.
Apple is yet to release a public announcement on this, but on the other hand, the timing makes a lot of sense, especially as the company is working on a major new operating system update for iPhones out there.
iOS 16, which is currently available as a developer preview and is scheduled to launch in September for the iPhone 8 and newer, brings little in terms of improvements for the navigation experience. However, it does power an upgrade for CarPlay, as Apple is paving the way for new app categories, including software that makes it possible to pay for gas right from the display in the car.
In the meantime, Google is also improving Google Maps with new-generation capabilities, especially as the company is focusing on more efficient navigation. Google Maps is now offering fuel-efficient routes, therefore providing drivers with alternatives that help reduce the fuel consumption based on data like road incline and traffic patterns. The feature is already live for all users across the world on Android and iPhone.
