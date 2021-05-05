Wolf Creek 840 Truck Camper Dishes Out the Goods for Pennies on the Dollar

In 1993, the late Ron Nash, founder of Northwood Manufacturing, started one of the largest privately-owned RV, fifth wheel, trailer, and truck camper manufacturers in the U.S. Even though this team hasn’t had as much time to occupy the market like Winnebago or Airstream, they’ve risen to become a company you should consider on your next RV or mobile home purchase.
The vehicle add-on I'll be talking about today is a truck camper. Dubbed the Wolf Creek 840, this box-o-goodies is equipped with everything you need to establish daily rituals that are sure to recharge your body and soul.
As it stands, the 840 comes in with a dry weight of 1,992 lbs (903 kg) and is equipped with a 35-gallon (132-liter) freshwater tank, 27-gallon (102-liter) gray water tank, and 20-gallon (75.7-liter) black water tank. That should be more than enough water to keep away from people for a few days or so, assuming you’re a recluse.
headroom should be plenty even if you play b-ball. A floor length of 8.5 feet (2.6 meters), exterior height of 9.5 feet (2.9 meters) with AC unit, and length of 16 feet (4.9 meters), this camper presents itself as quite the hunk of aluminum to be thrown onto the rear of your truck.
Speaking of aluminum, the 840 is a fully welded, thick-wall aluminum frame construction. To top it all off, a one-piece continuous fiberglass cabover and bulkhead brings no seams, so less chance of leaks. High-density block foam insulation and laminated floor help keep the interior just the way you like it.
Interior comfort is handled by a 20,000 BTU auto-ignition furnace with digital thermostat, quick recovery water heater, and heated holding tanks. Lighting is provided by LED lights scattered throughout the camper, and a couple of reading lights in the bedroom.
Taking a step down into the living space, to the right you’ll find a wet bath with a full shower, sink and faucet, and porcelain foot-pedal toilet. A skylight and exhaust fan will help keep the air fresh and free of humidity.
On the same side as the restroom, the kitchen is available for cooking. A high output three-burner cooktop with cover and microwave will have you whipping up five-star meals in no time. Not to mention that Northwood also has an option to include an oven. Anything else and that kitchen would be more equipped than the one I have at home.
As for the dinette where you’ll be enjoying your meals, it sits across from the kitchen and can even be converted into another sleeping area. Overhead storage is ample here, and above the kitchen countertop too.
Oh, and of course there are plenty of options too. From an upgraded TV to thermal pane windows, roll over sofa, and LP generator, to the oven I mentioned and larger solar panels. Like most other companies that are there to offer you a truly unique and personal mobile home, Northwood is sure to work with you on whatever else you’d like to add on, within functional limits of course.
Here’s the best part, the standard 2021 Wolf Creek 840 is currently running for $23,790 (€19,803 at current exchange rates). In my book, that’s a friggin steal!
