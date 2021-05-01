2021 Tab CS-S Teardrop Camper Squeezes Everything Into One Neat Package

One of those everything-you-need campers is the Tab CS-S teardrop camper from nuCamp RV. Yes, the same nuCamp that produces the beloved Tab 400 trailer. Never heard of this team, not a problem. This team has been around since 2004 when Joe Mullet found himself building teardrop campers. Since then, this team has quickly risen to be one of the most sought-after teardrop camper manufacturers around. They also dabble in truck campers, so be sure to check those out too.
As for the CS-S, this camper embodies all the qualities and ideals of nuCamp, expressing them in a sleek, simple, yet, very well equipped towable.
more than enough room to accommodate a person like myself with luxury-level features; I'm a knife and flint kind of guy.
As is, the total dry gross weight is of 2,105 lbs (955 kg), but a GAWR of 2,900 lbs (1,315 kg), offers more than enough room to bring all your utensils, tools, toys, and anything else you may want to use on your trip.
Anytime you take to the road, one of the most important things to have, is access to water. For this, the CS-S is equipped with a 19-gallon (71.9-liter) freshwater tank, 18-gallon (68-liter) gray water tank, and 5-gallon (19-liter) black water tank. Honestly, for two people, the capacity for the CS-S, this should be more than enough for a three-to-four-day trip.
Now, when you go out and buy yourself a CS-S, be sure to expect a base package, but a whole lot of options too. Inside the towable, only two areas are available, the bedroom and bathroom. Yes, this camper does include a bathroom as well, but I'll get to that in a moment.
Unlike other teardrop campers you may have seen, this little puppy does include a bathroom. Sure, it may not be some extravagant Class A motorhome restroom but having a wet bath with a cassette toilet will really help you feel a bit more comfortable out in the wild.
But what about the kitchen? Don’t worry, a segment of the rear includes everything you can think of to fulfill your meal plan. A fridge, microwave, two-burner stove, and of course, a sink and faucet; all are available. Not to mention plenty of countertop and storage space to really whip up an outdoor meal worthy of Master Chef. Built-in overhead lighting helps you cook meals well into the night.
One package that nuCamp offers for the CS-S is known as the Boondock. If you opt for this package, be prepared for a couple of things. First, you’ll probably be paying extra, and secondly, you now have an off-road-ready CS-S.
Personally, the CS-S is showing me everything I could ever want while taking a trip into the wild, but there is a downside, I must use a dealership to get one, and that always means paying extra. But, with an MSRP of $29,034 for a basic trailer, i don’t mind throwing the middleman a bone.
As for the CS-S, this camper embodies all the qualities and ideals of nuCamp, expressing them in a sleek, simple, yet, very well equipped towable.
more than enough room to accommodate a person like myself with luxury-level features; I'm a knife and flint kind of guy.
As is, the total dry gross weight is of 2,105 lbs (955 kg), but a GAWR of 2,900 lbs (1,315 kg), offers more than enough room to bring all your utensils, tools, toys, and anything else you may want to use on your trip.
Anytime you take to the road, one of the most important things to have, is access to water. For this, the CS-S is equipped with a 19-gallon (71.9-liter) freshwater tank, 18-gallon (68-liter) gray water tank, and 5-gallon (19-liter) black water tank. Honestly, for two people, the capacity for the CS-S, this should be more than enough for a three-to-four-day trip.
Now, when you go out and buy yourself a CS-S, be sure to expect a base package, but a whole lot of options too. Inside the towable, only two areas are available, the bedroom and bathroom. Yes, this camper does include a bathroom as well, but I'll get to that in a moment.
Unlike other teardrop campers you may have seen, this little puppy does include a bathroom. Sure, it may not be some extravagant Class A motorhome restroom but having a wet bath with a cassette toilet will really help you feel a bit more comfortable out in the wild.
But what about the kitchen? Don’t worry, a segment of the rear includes everything you can think of to fulfill your meal plan. A fridge, microwave, two-burner stove, and of course, a sink and faucet; all are available. Not to mention plenty of countertop and storage space to really whip up an outdoor meal worthy of Master Chef. Built-in overhead lighting helps you cook meals well into the night.
One package that nuCamp offers for the CS-S is known as the Boondock. If you opt for this package, be prepared for a couple of things. First, you’ll probably be paying extra, and secondly, you now have an off-road-ready CS-S.
Personally, the CS-S is showing me everything I could ever want while taking a trip into the wild, but there is a downside, I must use a dealership to get one, and that always means paying extra. But, with an MSRP of $29,034 for a basic trailer, i don’t mind throwing the middleman a bone.