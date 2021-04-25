2021 Airstream Caravel Has All the Goods You’ll Need to Comfortably Get Away

Ladies and gents, you’ve heard of the Caravel trailer from Airstream before, but this is the 2021 model. I’m also sure you’ve heard of Airstream too. If you haven't, know that this team has been crafting mobile homes and the like since the late 1920s. In that time, they been exposed to every sort of issue that can arise while building and owning a mobile home. The Caravel is a testament to the abilities of this team.
Just to keep things clear, this towable is available in several floorplans, each one offering different amenities and meeting different needs. The smallest of the four available designs is the Caravel 16RB which starts at $64,000. The largest of the four is the 22FB with a $73,300 starting price tag and near 22 feet (6.7 meters) of length. Since this is the largest, and the most equipped option from the team, I'll be addressing the features found in this floorplan.
Outside you’ll find several exterior features like city water inlet, hot and cold shower, and patio awning, all standard. Exterior LED lighting is ample and illuminates absolutely any area you may need to access during the night. You can also opt for a solar package with interior monitor and AGM batteries. To say that these are the only exterior features you’ll find would make me a liar. In truth, when a team like Airstream puts a toy like this up for sale, you can be sure customization is a key point in design.
Sure, the outside of this trailer looks great, but I doubt you’ll be sleeping on the roof, so inside is really what you’ll want to pay the most attention to. Because I like to eat and taste all sorts of flavors, the kitchen is first on the list.
Across from the kitchen, a modular dinette awaits. Here, Ultraleather cushions and seating is used, just like many other Airstream homes. This area is also equipped with a table that can be lowered as to provide another sleeping area for two extra guests.
Ath the very rear of the 22FB, the bathroom facilities are found. What I enjoy about the restroom on this trailer, is that the shower, sink, and toilet are all separate from one another. Keeping the area nice and fresh is a roof vent and fan. Also near this area, a full-size wardrobe is available.
Don’t worry about any other systems either. Whenever this crew creates a trailer for its customers, you can bet your bottom dollar that you have fresh water and black water tanks, fire extinguishers, heating and cooling, and of course electrical and plumbing. All better be there for this sort of price.
As for myself, I'm the kind of person that is thankful to own a teardrop camper, as it’s suited more to my style of outdoor living, but hey, if I ever think of upgrading my lifestyle, Airstreams Caravel is a trailer I'd consider.
