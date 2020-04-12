Widebody Tesla Model 3 "Yellow Flash" Has Carbon Hood and Trunk

To say that the Tesla Model 3 is also a phenomenon in Europe would be an understatement. How do we know? Not only is every vlogger trying to get one, but the owners of tuning shops are also switching from M3s and RS4s, knowing the 3 has superior performance to almost every six-cylinder sports car. Enter the Model 3R Evolution by JD Customers.
It's probably been several years since we last featured a JD Customs project. They used to be big in the make-my-E63-fast scene and are responsible for many of the monsters you see in drag races shot in Holland. But what's really interesting is that the Tesla 3er belongs to Jordy Dost, the owner of the shop.
However, we'd stop way short of calling it a JD project, as the core of the build is a body kit made by another company RevoZport. They too used to be hardcore AMG fans and after putting out a few parts for the baby Tesla went wild with this full kit.
It's of the widebody variety, adding boxy extensions to all the fenders plus some beefy rockers. The ground effects can also be noticed at the front. However, our favorite feature are the super-sized carbon elements, the hood and trunk lid. It's like looking at some kind of GT2 tuning project and probably cost over $10,000 to make (the whole kit, not the hood and trunk).
A custom electric-themed wrap in bright yellow was also printed, while the stance got the usual large track-focused wheels with lowering air suspension. This comes from AccuAir, who after 18 years of making awesome lowering systems were forced to shut down. Apparently, the pandemic was the final nail, showing that small companies are suffering even more than the automakers.
Tesla Model 3R Evolution by JD Customs. Car: @teslamotors Model3 Performance. Owner: @jwd Bodykit: @revozportltd R-Zentric 3R EVO (Active Aero) Wheels: @zitowheels ZF05 Suspension: @accuair @streetcustoms Wrap: @jd_customs