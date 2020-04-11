Ram Dakota "Revival" Is Out for Ford Ranger Blood

No prototype of such a Dodge has been spotted to date and yet the rumors on the development continue to float around the web. Well, the rendering we have here could always portray a new-age Dodge Dakota. Of course, some of its spectacular details would be toned down en route to the showroom, but most of the styling tricks seen here look like they can stay.
And since the Ram brand, together with all the other FCA labels, are set to go down the electrification path, such a truck could always come to the market as an EV - keep in mind that electric workhorses are on the rise and we'll see plenty of fresh arrivals this decade.
Now, you should know this proposal, which comes from a digital artist named Morteza Rabiee, landed on our screens for a reason. This is one of the 200 works submitted as part of the Ram Sketch Challenge, a one-day battle recently introduced as part of the larger and still ongoing FCA Drive For Design initiative.
In fact, we're looking at one of the top five picks of FCA Head Designer Ralph Gilles, who is judging the adventure together with Ram Trucks and Mopar Head of Exterior Design Mark Trostle. And you'll find other podium climbers via the link above.
View this post on Instagram
Wow friends, great participation in our #ramtrucks sketch battle, over 200 entries from all over the world, of which 120 qualified... here are my top 5 ! Thank you Paul Piliste, Rezo Lomaia, Michael Stanfel, Morten Rabiee and Joshua Reese ! There were so many more that @trostlemark and I had to fight over our favs so please go see his page. We’ll be posting more awesome sketches that were submitted through out the weekend. We really appreciate the good natured fun and creativity we saw! The best part to me is that just about every continent was represented! Go #RAM @ramtrucks #drivefordesign #FCAdesign