Ram Dakota "Revival" Is Out for Ford Ranger Blood

11 Apr 2020, 14:11 UTC
by author pic
The final part of the last decade saw the mid-size pickup truck market flourishing. However, while Chevy introduced the Colorado and Ford decided to fight back by reintroducing the Ranger, Ram still hasn't grabbed a seat at the table. In fact, the FCA brand hasn't offered customers a model slotted below the 1500 since 2011, when the Dakota was retired.
4 photos
1996 Dodge Dakota1996 Dodge DakotaRam Dakota "Revival"
Sure, those aiming for a FCA-built body-on-frame mid-size truck can always go for the finally-here Jeep Gladiator, but the military-heritage brand is not for everybody, so, looking past the Toyota Tacoma and the Honda Ridgeline, perhaps there's room on the market for a Dakota revival.

No prototype of such a Dodge has been spotted to date and yet the rumors on the development continue to float around the web. Well, the rendering we have here could always portray a new-age Dodge Dakota. Of course, some of its spectacular details would be toned down en route to the showroom, but most of the styling tricks seen here look like they can stay.

And since the Ram brand, together with all the other FCA labels, are set to go down the electrification path, such a truck could always come to the market as an EV - keep in mind that electric workhorses are on the rise and we'll see plenty of fresh arrivals this decade.

Now, you should know this proposal, which comes from a digital artist named Morteza Rabiee, landed on our screens for a reason. This is one of the 200 works submitted as part of the Ram Sketch Challenge, a one-day battle recently introduced as part of the larger and still ongoing FCA Drive For Design initiative.

In fact, we're looking at one of the top five picks of FCA Head Designer Ralph Gilles, who is judging the adventure together with Ram Trucks and Mopar Head of Exterior Design Mark Trostle. And you'll find other podium climbers via the link above.

