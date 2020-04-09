Bureko 6x6 Pickup Is a Chevy Silverado With Two More Wheels, Packs 1,200 HP

4 Widebody Toyota Hilux “Sports Line Black Bison Edition” Is All Show, No Go

The Czech Republic isn’t exactly a good place to sell full-size pickups. Czechia prefers vans over trucks, and regarding the latter category of commercial vehicles, imports don’t get larger than a mid-size workhorse such as the Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux. 23 photos 6x6 , and before anything, it should be mentioned that Bureko uses the K2 Silverado as the basis instead of the



Priced at 128,000 euros excluding VAT but including shipping, the Classic trim level packs a small-block V8 with 420 horsepower and 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) of torque on tap. Six more output options are available, ranging from 600 to 1,200 horsepower for the top-of-the-line supercharged V8. The 1,000 and 1,200-horsepower variants are



These include a forged crankshaft, different camshaft, beefier fuel system, forged transmission converter, forged drive shaft, and forged axle shafts. With that kind of ground clearance and no fewer than six mud-terrain rubber boots, there’s also no mistaking about the Bureko’s ability to venture off the beaten path.



Tipping the scales at 2,760 kilograms (6,085 pounds), the 6x6 boasts a maximum length of 6.1 meters (a little more than 20 feet) for the crew cab. Both the crew cab and the double cab are rated at 3,500 kilograms for maximum towing capacity, translating to 7,716 pounds or 216 pounds more than the U.S. version of the Ranger.



More than a foot longer than the Mercedes- AMG G 63 6x6, the Bureko also happens to have an identity crisis. Take a look at the front-end garnish then compare the Czech six-wheeler to the Hummer H3 and earlier H2. The resemblance is uncanny, but then again, don’t forget that Hummer is a General Motors brand too.



On that note, have you heard that



Download attachment: Bureko 6x6 pickup truck specifications (PDF)