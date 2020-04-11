autoevolution
FEATURED  autoevolution's 🌎 Earth Month  
Car reviews:
 

Modern Dodge Power Wagon Is the Electric Ram Truck We Need

11 Apr 2020, 9:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
Given the fact that Ram, together with the entire FCA mother ship, is set to go down the electrification path, one can't help but wonder how an EV Ram Truck would look like. So how about a modern-day version of the Dodge Power Wagon?
5 photos
Dodge Power Wagon Revived as Ram Truck (Sketch)1968 Dodge Power Wagon WM3001968 Dodge Power Wagon WM3001968 Dodge Power Wagon WM300
Sure, the 2000s have seen Ram reviving the PW badge for awesome HEMI-animated trucks, with the 5.7L of the mid-2000s making room for the even-more-muscular 6.4L V8 in 2014. But the Power Wagon we're discussing here is the 1940s original.

The workhorse brand can always use the Jeep model as a source of inspiration, especially since the classic Dodge Power Wagon also traces its roots to the battlefields of World War II. And since electric trucks are on the rise, the mix between the said rugged heritage and battery-powered hardware could easily turn into a winning bid - there have been talks of Fiat Chrysler building the Nikola Badger electric truck, but we're looking at an all-Ram effort here.

Now, if only there were a way to ensure somebody over at FCA is aware of this proposal... well, we can be sure of that, at least as far as the true Power Wagon revival bit. And it's all thanks to the rendering we have here.

Created by digital artist Michael Stanfel, this pixel work came as a response to a Ram Sketch Challenge that was launched earlier this week, as part of the company's Drive For Design challenge - unlike the latter, which only targets high-school students and involves scholarship prizes, the first is simply a way to let artists around the web express their vision of the company - 200 works were submitted in total, with 120 of these meeting the official criteria of the social media challenge.

We talked about the challenge on April 9, showcased a pair of entries sitting closer to the automaker's current designs (1, 2) and we are now back on the topic with this amazing proposal.

While the nod to the original civilian-adapted army truck is obvious, we're looking at a futuristic design with a minimalist take, one that features more refined details compared to those defining the Tesla Cybertruck, for instance.

The serious offroading capabilities are here and so are the RamBox compartments borrowed from current production models (check out the upper sides of the bed) and so are compact steps to offer facile cabin access.

Oh, and as you'll notice in the second post below, this was selected among the best designs by FCA head designer and former SRT CEO Ralph Gilles (you can check out the FCA Drive For Design Ram Sketch Challenge tag for the most spectacular visual tales on the matter.

PS: Some of you might wish to find out more about the military-derived Power Wagon. If this happens to be the case, make sure to check out the YouTube clip at the bottom of the page: coming from FCA, this takes us through the history of the label.



speed shot Dodge Power Wagon Earth month Ram rendering pickup truck FCA Drive For Design Ram Sketch Challenge
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day