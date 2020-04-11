Modern Dodge Power Wagon Is the Electric Ram Truck We Need

View this post on Instagram

Wow friends, great participation in our #ramtrucks sketch battle, over 200 entries from all over the world, of which 120 qualified... here are my top 5 ! Thank you Paul Piliste, Rezo Lomaia, Michael Stanfel, Morten Rabiee and Joshua Reese ! There were so many more that @trostlemark and I had to fight over our favs so please go see his page. We’ll be posting more awesome sketches that were submitted through out the weekend. We really appreciate the good natured fun and creativity we saw! The best part to me is that just about every continent was represented! Go #RAM @ramtrucks #drivefordesign #FCAdesign

