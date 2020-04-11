Modern Dodge Power Wagon Is the Electric Ram Truck We Need

The workhorse brand can always use the Jeep model as a source of inspiration, especially since the classic Dodge Power Wagon also traces its roots to the battlefields of World War II. And since electric trucks are on the rise, the mix between the said rugged heritage and battery-powered hardware could easily turn into a winning bid - there have been talks of Fiat Chrysler building the Nikola Badger electric truck, but we're looking at an all-Ram effort here.
Now, if only there were a way to ensure somebody over at FCA is aware of this proposal... well, we can be sure of that, at least as far as the true Power Wagon revival bit. And it's all thanks to the rendering we have here.
Created by digital artist Michael Stanfel, this pixel work came as a response to a Ram Sketch Challenge that was launched earlier this week, as part of the company's Drive For Design challenge - unlike the latter, which only targets high-school students and involves scholarship prizes, the first is simply a way to let artists around the web express their vision of the company - 200 works were submitted in total, with 120 of these meeting the official criteria of the social media challenge.
We talked about the challenge on April 9, showcased a pair of entries sitting closer to the automaker's current designs (1, 2) and we are now back on the topic with this amazing proposal.
While the nod to the original civilian-adapted army truck is obvious, we're looking at a futuristic design with a minimalist take, one that features more refined details compared to those defining the Tesla Cybertruck, for instance.
The serious offroading capabilities are here and so are the RamBox compartments borrowed from current production models (check out the upper sides of the bed) and so are compact steps to offer facile cabin access.
Oh, and as you'll notice in the second post below, this was selected among the best designs by FCA head designer and former SRT CEO Ralph Gilles (you can check out the FCA Drive For Design Ram Sketch Challenge tag for the most spectacular visual tales on the matter.
PS: Some of you might wish to find out more about the military-derived Power Wagon. If this happens to be the case, make sure to check out the YouTube clip at the bottom of the page: coming from FCA, this takes us through the history of the label.
View this post on Instagram
Wow friends, great participation in our #ramtrucks sketch battle, over 200 entries from all over the world, of which 120 qualified... here are my top 5 ! Thank you Paul Piliste, Rezo Lomaia, Michael Stanfel, Morten Rabiee and Joshua Reese ! There were so many more that @trostlemark and I had to fight over our favs so please go see his page. We’ll be posting more awesome sketches that were submitted through out the weekend. We really appreciate the good natured fun and creativity we saw! The best part to me is that just about every continent was represented! Go #RAM @ramtrucks #drivefordesign #FCAdesign