Of All Things, This Dodge Viper Pickup Truck Rendering Boasts a Bicycle Rack

Produced from 1991 to 2017 over five generations, the Dodge Viper, SRT Viper, and Dodge SRT Viper are extremely coveted in this day and age for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the free-breathing V10 under the hood sets this fellow apart from pony and muscle cars with small- and big-block engines.
Moving on to more extreme versions of the slithering sports car, the Viper ACR was hailed as “the undisputed track record king” by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2015. In addition to 645 horsepower from a handcrafted 8.4-liter motor, the American Club Racing develops 1,710 pounds of downforce at 177 mph.
The aftermarket also loves the Viper, pushing it to ridiculous quarter-mile times with the help of twin-turbo snails and a bottle of nitrous oxide for good measure. Oh, and let’s not forget about the purity of the Viper’s transmission, a good ol’ three-pedal arrangement that maximizes engagement to the detriment of comfort.
Discontinued three years ago because it couldn’t comply with a safety regulation that requires side curtain air bags, the Viper comes back to our attention in the form of a rendering. The lean and mean but also green machine features a truck bed instead of a trunk, complete with a bicycle rack to bring the point home.
Coming courtesy Randy Hjelm, the Viper Truck further sweetens the deal with black wheels over red brake calipers and a spoiler on the rearmost edge of the bed. There’s no other way of describing it; it’s a fan-bleeding-tasting design!
Known as ratchetbunny14 on Instagram, the pixel artist who penned this rendering describes himself as an automotive designer and a PC gamer. Randy says he did it “for the memes." The hashtag #drivefordesign refers to the Drive For Design contest sponsored by the FCA U.S. Product Design team.
Randy’s rendering doesn’t qualify, though. The project brief for 2020 is to “design the ultimate Ram truck of the future.”
