More on this:

Rare Dodge Charger Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition Crashed After Only 296 Miles

Currently located in Van Nuys, California, the wreck has yet to be assigned an auction date. Given the financial burden put on the United States by the coronavirus pandemic, there are also chances for this lot to sell for ridiculously little money. If the winning bidder pays less than the price of a crate engine (think $15,500 or thereabouts), then yes, the wreck would make sense from a financial standpoint. Of those 501 examples of the breed, one of them appears to be a write-off based on the severity of the front-end damage. This level of structural damage could compromise the vehicle’s safety performance in the event of a crash, and as you can easily tell from the photos uploaded on Copart, both of the front air bags have been activated.The structural support from the front of the engine forward is bent beyond repair, and with only 296 miles on the odometer at the time of the crash, this wreck is even more pitiful than it looks. The $78,732 muscle sedan, therefore, makes more sense as a donor car. Swapping the force-fed V8 into another Charger, that kind of donor car.“Secondary damage” is described as “minor dents and scratches” by Copart , though it’s wishful thinking to believe this wreck can be brought back to as-new condition. Given these circumstances, bidding on the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition is expected to get wild because the 6.2-liter blunderbuss is extremely coveted by a lot of people.The Daytona also happens to be the only Charger from the modern era with 717 horsepower, ten more than the narrow and widebody Hellcat. Only the Challenger SRT Hellcat has more to offer, namely 797 ponies from a Demon-infused evolution of the supercharged V8 tower-of-power that’s exclusive to the Redeye variant for the 2020 model year.Currently located in Van Nuys, California, the wreck has yet to be assigned an auction date. Given the financial burden put on the United States by the coronavirus pandemic, there are also chances for this lot to sell for ridiculously little money. If the winning bidder pays less than the price of a crate engine (think $15,500 or thereabouts), then yes, the wreck would make sense from a financial standpoint.