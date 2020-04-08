1955 Ford F100 Restomod Boasts a See-Through Bed Floor and a Lincoln V8 Engine

Astronauts to Flee Crew Dragon on Slidewire Baskets and Mine Resistant Vehicles

The F-Series is the longest-running pickup line in America as well as the world for extremely good reasons. Ford has improved the breed time and again over the course of thirteen generations, but this time around, we’ll focus on a particular example of the second one that’s looking for a new owner willing to pony up $169,900. 29 photos



The tastefully modified Effie sweetens the deal with Wilwood disc brakes on all four corners, Heidits rack-and-pinion power steering, Superide II front suspension, and a four-link rear suspension. Furthermore, the award-winning pickup features an electronically tilting bed, 18- and 20-inch Billet Specialties Vintec II wheels, DuPont paintwork, a forward-tilting hood, Ultraleather upholstery, and air conditioning.



Turning our attention back to the engine, the 32-valve V8 is gifted with a polished appearance that includes the fuel lines, cam covers, intake, and the exhaust manifolds. Even the AC compressor and serpentine drive are polished to perfection, joining the jewel-like radiator, the tanks, stainless tubes, puller fan, and caps.



In order to keep the engine bay as clean as possible, the wiring and plumbing have been hidden away, tucked out of sight for a SEMA-quality appearance. The aluminum driveshaft, as well as the Borla mufflers and underfloor exhaust plumbing, have been polished as well, complementing the Billet Specialties steering wheel.







The F100 story started in the early 1950s with the second generation of the F-Series, and the Mercury division offered its own version as well in the guise of the M100. Founded by the son of Henry Ford – Edsel – in 1938, Mercury folded in 2011 because the brand held 1 percent of the market share in 2009 as opposed to 16 for Ford.