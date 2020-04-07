1966 Ford Mustang Mid-Engine Prototype Is Real, Predates the Mach 2 Experimental

More on this:

1 2020 Nissan Frontier With 2021 Nissan Frontier’s V6 Averages 20 MPG Combined

2 This Dodge Dakota LS Sport Convertible Looks Pristine, Is Heading to Auction

3 Ford Mustang Mach-E Order Banks Open May 11th, $500 Reservation Will Be Refunded

4 27,000-Mile Foxbody Mustang 5.0 Listed for Sale on Craigslist for $25,000

5 EcoBoost-Engined Ford Focus ST Now Available With Mountune m330 Power Upgrade