Ford Mustang Mach-E Order Banks Open May 11th, $500 Reservation Will Be Refunded

Unveiled in November 2019 as Ford’s first proper electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E is neither a Mustang nor a match for the Model Y from Tesla. Produced in Mexico and expected at U.S. dealers for the 2021 model year, the e-crossover will be available to order starting on May 11th.
This information comes courtesy of the Mach-E Forum, along with a few screenshots of the reservation-to-order conversion presentation for U.S. dealers. More to the point, customers who have already paid $500 for their reservation will get their money back before finalizing the order.
It’s not known if the deposit is refundable right up to the time of delivery, but then again, we’ll find more about Ford’s plans with the Mustang Mach-E in the coming weeks. The rear-wheel-drive Select trim level starts at $43,895 excluding the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the downside to the cheapest configuration available is availability - “early 2021” according to FoMoCo.
You'll have to level up to the Premium at $50,600 for “late 2020” availability, bigger wheels, a panoramic glass roof, heated first-row seats and steering wheel, as well as the 10-speaker B&O sound system.
At the present moment, the highest specification available is the GT as $60,500 for 250 miles of EPA-estimated targeted range. The Extended Range Battery with RWD - an option that's listed at $5,000 - unlocks the most driving range at 300 miles from 98.8 kWh. Opting for all-wheel drive drops the estimate to 270 miles, which is still fairly good for Ford’s first proper EV.
For reference, the Model Y is available exclusively with the dual-motor configuration right now. The Long Range is good for 316 miles while the Performance and Performance with Performance Upgrade are rated at 315 and 280 miles, respectively. Tesla’s electric crossover starts at $52,990 excluding potential savings, and the price will go down once Palo Alto gears up for the Standard Range battery and rear-wheel-drive powertrain.
