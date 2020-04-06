This Dodge Dakota LS Sport Convertible Looks Pristine, Is Heading to Auction

Ah, the Dakota! Produced from 1986 to 2011 over three generations, the mid-size pickup truck from Dodge is dearly missed these days. Ford has brought back the Ranger in the United States, and General Motors has not one but two workhorses in this segment.
We have had confirmation since 2018 that Ram will revive the Dakota as the replacement for the 1500 Classic, but as you’re well aware, the truck brand has yet to fulfill its promise. Even when it comes back, the ‘Kota is unlikely to get a convertible body style.
Developed in cooperation with the American Sunroof Corporation, the Convertible in the photo gallery is a rare breed. Finished in three colors (Bright White as the pictured vehicle, Black, or Colorado Red), the Dakota Convertible numbers 2,842 examples with the 3.9-liter V6 and a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.
Heading to auction courtesy of Mecum Auctions, the open-top truck is showing 59,500 miles or 95,728 kilometers on the odometer. One of 909 produced in 1990, this lot is equipped with the automatic transmission, power steering and brakes, power windows and locks, gray for the cloth interior, air conditioning, and a Pendaliner bed liner.
The BF Goodrich Radial T/A rubber is wrapped around good ol’ steelies featuring black plastic caps, contrasting nicely with the bodywork and complementing the black plastic fender flares, bumpers, front grille, side mirrors, soft top, and padded roll bar.
According to Mecum Auctions, the process of converting the Dakota into a convertible “added around $3,000 to the truck’s base price.” These fellows could be had in two-wheel drive, the two-wheel-drive Sport, or four-wheel-drive Sport trim level.
Whatever the Dakota’s final form, the all-new model should serve as the more affordable alternative to the Jeep Gladiator. It’s still not known if the body-on-frame architecture will be shared with the Gladiator or rather the Ram 1500, but then again, there is no denying the Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 and an eight-speed auto will be available.
