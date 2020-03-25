2021 Ford Bronco Apparel Includes a Hat, Pullovers, Vests, Jackets, Shirts

Before the Ford Motor Company reveals the American automotive industry’s worst-kept secret, Bronco apparel has leaked onto the Internet. Designed for dealers and employees, the collection starts off with three jackets for men.
The most expensive of the lot costs $70 and fits XS to 5XL gentlemen. Women haven’t been forgotten either. The screenshots of the collection that ChrispyKC uploaded onto the Bronco6G forum includes a full-zip shell from 100-percent polyester, which can be had for the princely price of $65. Sixty-five bucks!
Moving on to the second page of the collection, we’re treated to vests and pullovers that range from $55 to $65. Shirts with a snap front are also available, ranging from XS to 5XL while the pricing is the same for every design at $38. And finally, the Bronco cotton-and-polyester adjustable hat retails at $19.
Given that the debut has been postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that Ford will sell apparel instead of actually getting orders for the mid-size utility vehicle with Jeep Wrangler-rivaling traits. As it’s also the case with Jeep apparel, the Bronco-branded clothes and hat are designed in accordance with an outdoorsy lifestyle. But wait, there’s Bronco apparel for retail customers too!
merchandise.ford.com is the website where you can check out what’s what, starting with a license plate made from recycled aluminum that’s listed at $8.95. A vintage turntable that resembles the front-end design of the first-gen model can be had for $129.95 while a camper mug can be your for… wait for it… $32.95.
When all is said and done, there’s only one question that matters. Is the 2021 Bronco capable of stealing customers away from the Jeep Wrangler two- and four-door? The answer is pretty obvious if you take a look at how Google Trends treats this subject, complemented by the hype of soon-to-be customers.
As a brief refresher, all specifications are expected to get 4WD and EcoBoost turbo power. The body-on-frame SUV is rumored to get the 2.3-liter from the Ranger as the base engine and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 as an option. In addition to a 10-speed automatic transmission, chances are that Ford will treat us to a seven-speed manual option in order to one-up the Jeep Wrangler.
Moving on to the second page of the collection, we’re treated to vests and pullovers that range from $55 to $65. Shirts with a snap front are also available, ranging from XS to 5XL while the pricing is the same for every design at $38. And finally, the Bronco cotton-and-polyester adjustable hat retails at $19.
Given that the debut has been postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that Ford will sell apparel instead of actually getting orders for the mid-size utility vehicle with Jeep Wrangler-rivaling traits. As it’s also the case with Jeep apparel, the Bronco-branded clothes and hat are designed in accordance with an outdoorsy lifestyle. But wait, there’s Bronco apparel for retail customers too!
merchandise.ford.com is the website where you can check out what’s what, starting with a license plate made from recycled aluminum that’s listed at $8.95. A vintage turntable that resembles the front-end design of the first-gen model can be had for $129.95 while a camper mug can be your for… wait for it… $32.95.
When all is said and done, there’s only one question that matters. Is the 2021 Bronco capable of stealing customers away from the Jeep Wrangler two- and four-door? The answer is pretty obvious if you take a look at how Google Trends treats this subject, complemented by the hype of soon-to-be customers.
As a brief refresher, all specifications are expected to get 4WD and EcoBoost turbo power. The body-on-frame SUV is rumored to get the 2.3-liter from the Ranger as the base engine and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 as an option. In addition to a 10-speed automatic transmission, chances are that Ford will treat us to a seven-speed manual option in order to one-up the Jeep Wrangler.