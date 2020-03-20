2021 Ford Bronco Sport Engine Options Revealed, Three-Cylinder EcoBoost Standard

Yes, ladies and gents! As we’ve expected ever since word on the street pegged the Bronco Sport on the Escape’s platform, it was clear from the get-go that Ford would employ the three-cylinder EcoBoost with 1.5 liters of displacement as the entry-level engine option. Thankfully, customers will also be treated to the four-cylinder EcoBoost that boasts 2.0 liters.
As you can tell from the Ford order system screenshots uploaded to Facebook by Juggernaut, every single trim level will come with all-wheel-drive. Sporting a wheelbase of 105.1 inches, two tire sizes, Class 2 towing package, and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Bronco Sport can also be had with power adjustments for the passenger seat, something called “roof conversion-low opening,” wireless charging, and no fewer than three seat trims.
The latter include Active Orange cloth, Area 51 cloth, and Ebony leather upholstery. In the first instance, U.S. customers will be treated to five trims: the Base, Big Bend, mid-range Outer Banks, the Badlands, and First Edition.
If you take a look at the option codes for these trims, you’ll notice that the Badlands and First Edition jump from R9D to R9F. The question is, does this mean that Ford is planning on adding a sixth trim level under the R9E codename? Maybe a hybrid or plug-in hybrid, mirroring the Escape and Kuga’s powertrain options?
Whatever the future holds, let’s talk about paint options for the time being. The roof can be had in black or gray while the exterior is available in no fewer than 10 colors. These are Alto Blue Metallic TC, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic TC, Iconic Silver, Kodiak Brown, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic TC, as well as Shadow Black.
On an ending note, both the engines and eight-speed auto are already available in the Escape in the United States and C2-platform Focus over in Europe. The lack of a six-speed manual doesn’t come as a surprise, so let’s wrap this up by talking about the output. In the 2020 Escape, the 1.5 develops 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque while the 2.0-liter EcoBoost ups the ante to 250 horses and 280 torques.
