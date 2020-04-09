Widebody Subaru BRZ Rendering Combines Pandem Body Kit With BN Sports Body Kit

Pandem and BN Sports are some of the biggest nameplates in the widebody kits section of the aftermarket world. Still, have you ever imagined bringing the two together along with a Subaru BRZ as the basis of the build?
3D artist Billy Taymiya had the same curiosity, and a little pixel manipulation produced the renderings before you. As opposed to real-world TRA Kyoto Pandem and BN Sports kits on the BRZ, this fellow here isn’t slammed nor did it lose the bone-stock OEM wheels for forged alloys with an insanely concave design.
The tires, however, are track-only slicks as you may find on racing cars from the GT World Challenge Europe and America series. The rather simplistic front-end design pops out the otherwise bland headlights, giving the car a Lexus LFA look to it when admired head on. Taymiya didn’t forget to cut a hole in the hood and mesh that hole to improve cooling, although that may be uncalled for unless the 2.0-liter boxer is turbocharged or supercharged for more power.
A ginourmous rear wing finished in the body’s color and two all-black brackets dominate the rear end, and curiously enough, the exhaust system’s tips appear to be stock. There are no renderings of the interior, but nevertheless, the exterior pics reveal a roll cage and three-point belts instead of six-point harnesses.
In the real world, the Pandem widebody kit retails at $6,235 or thereabouts while the BN Sports widebody kit is a little more expensive at $7,595 for the BRZ. Both are pretty much interchangeable with the FR-S and the 86.
In related news, Subaru is bidding farewell to the BRZ in Germany with the Final Edition while Japan is treated to the Toyota GT 86 Black Edition. Both automakers are currently developing the second generation, and Toyota intends to roll out the GR 86 in July 2021 apparently, for the 2022 model year.
The engine still is a polarizing debate in the rumor mill because nobody except for Subaru and Toyota knows what’s in the offing. Some people believe it’s the 2.4-liter boxer from the Ascent with or without the turbo. Others suggest 255 horsepower like the GR Supra with the inline-four turbo mill.
