Dodge Cabover "Comeback" Could Be Ram's First Electric Truck

What an awesome turn out we had for our #FCADriveforDesign Ram sketch battle! We had over 200 submissions from all over the world, of which 120 were eligible! @ralphgilles and I split up our favorites, so be sure to go check out his page. We loved seeing the creativity and fun everyone had with it. Here are my first favorites from Bryan Johnson, Robin Mathew, Ricky Ryan Goimarac, Jon Sibal and Sean Smith. Both Ralph and I will be posting more of them over the weekend! @ramtrucks @fiatchrysler_na #fcadesign

