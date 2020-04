Dodge Cabover "Comeback" Could Be Ram's First Electric Truck

EV

This independent proposal brings us a Ram model that's not unlike the Unimog Mercedes-Benz has managed to keep on the market.However, since Ram will eventually have to release an electric truck (the FCA is making efforts towards electrifying its products), this could be the workhorse brand's first step into the plug realm.Of course, thearchitecture means the cabin space could be more generous than in the case of an internal combustion model, which would make for a serious benefit. Factor in the serious maneuvrability advantage a forward-control truck has over a "long-nose" one and you end up with a winning recipe.Returning to the image we have here, this comes from an artist named Bryan Johnson, whose work was selected among the top five by Ram Trucks and Mopar Head of Exterior Design Mark Trostle - check out the social media post below.You see, together with FCA Design Boss Ralph Gilles, the executive has selected the most impressive proposal from a total of 200 submissions, which came as part of the recent one-day FCA Ram Sketch Challenge - as opposed to the high-school student-destined, ongoing FCA Drive For Design initiative, the adventure that brought us here was open to the general public.And, as you'll be able to notice by using the dedicated tag , the submissions ranged from retro model revivals like the one we have here to Hellcat-animated insanity samples that can easily bring a Mopar fan into a day-dreaming mood.