Dodge Cabover "Comeback" Could Be Ram's First Electric Truck

For a few decades now, we take the somewhat limited appearance difference between pickup trucks and their heavy-duty siblings for granted. However, things haven't always been this way. For instance, if we look at the family tree of current Ram HD offerings such as the 2500 and the 3500, we find Dodge's cabover trucks of the sixties and the early seventies. Well, the rendering sitting on our screens now proposes a comeback for such machines.
This independent proposal brings us a Ram model that's not unlike the Unimog Mercedes-Benz has managed to keep on the market.
However, since Ram will eventually have to release an electric truck (the FCA is making efforts towards electrifying its products), this could be the workhorse brand's first step into the plug realm.
Of course, the EV architecture means the cabin space could be more generous than in the case of an internal combustion model, which would make for a serious benefit. Factor in the serious maneuvrability advantage a forward-control truck has over a "long-nose" one and you end up with a winning recipe.
Returning to the image we have here, this comes from an artist named Bryan Johnson, whose work was selected among the top five by Ram Trucks and Mopar Head of Exterior Design Mark Trostle - check out the social media post below.
You see, together with FCA Design Boss Ralph Gilles, the executive has selected the most impressive proposal from a total of 200 submissions, which came as part of the recent one-day FCA Ram Sketch Challenge - as opposed to the high-school student-destined, ongoing FCA Drive For Design initiative, the adventure that brought us here was open to the general public.
And, as you'll be able to notice by using the dedicated tag, the submissions ranged from retro model revivals like the one we have here to Hellcat-animated insanity samples that can easily bring a Mopar fan into a day-dreaming mood.
What an awesome turn out we had for our #FCADriveforDesign Ram sketch battle! We had over 200 submissions from all over the world, of which 120 were eligible! @ralphgilles and I split up our favorites, so be sure to go check out his page. We loved seeing the creativity and fun everyone had with it. Here are my first favorites from Bryan Johnson, Robin Mathew, Ricky Ryan Goimarac, Jon Sibal and Sean Smith. Both Ralph and I will be posting more of them over the weekend! @ramtrucks @fiatchrysler_na #fcadesign